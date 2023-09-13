The 2023 Farm City theme is "Agritourism: Connecting Alabama Farms and Communities" and Lawrence County are encouraged to participate. There are contests from kindergarten through 12th grade. For example, a kindergartener can submit a poster to the contest or a coloring page, whereas a 12th grader can submit an essay or Video project. Awards are given to winners and their classroom teacher. Agritourism happens on large and small farms and include activities from corn mazes to pumpkin patches. Visiting a Christmas Tree is a type of Agritourism and so is a visit to a living history farm. According to the National Agricultural Law Center, agritourism should include the combination of tourism and agriculture, attract the public to visit farms, is designed to increase farm income, while at the same time provide an educational recreational, entertainment experience to visitors. (https://nationalaglawcenter.org/overview/agritourism/) For example, a poster can show a visit to a pumpkin patch, a strawberry u-pick, or a living history museum, while an essay may tell a story of a visit to a forested area that was managed for wildlife or going out to a Christmas tree farm as a family tradition. A local example offering an agritourism experience is the LouAllen Farm outside of Moulton. LouAllen has a produce market on site and offers tours of the farms to schools and other groups.
The following is the list of contests open from now until the October 27th deadline.
