Waldrep catching up cases

Judge Callie Waldrep was accustomed to the courtroom. Prior to taking the bench, she spent years as an assistant attorney for the Lawrence County DA’s office.
The paperwork was familiar. After being sworn in as Circuit Judge for the 36th District on January 17, her day-to-day workflow shifted. But it didn’t transform. She still dealt with paperwork, studied cases, and considered the law.
It seemed similar. But a black robe, hung on a door in her office, was a glaring contrast.
“The main difference is the weight of it,” said Waldrep. “It’s on me to make the decision.
“Before, I was just giving my side of it, and then you can kind of put it away. Like ‘I’ve done what I had to do.’ … But then, to sit back here and think, ‘They really want me to decide where this child goes tonight; where he lays his head.’”
“She carries that very heavily,” said Joy Walker, Waldrep’s judicial assistant. “She doesn’t leave it on the bench.”
The weight of justice begets a drive for excellence in her courtroom. And for Waldrep, speed is an essential ingredient.
Over the first 100 days of her tenure, ending April 27, Waldrep disposed of 599 cases. Of those, 419 were civil and domestic.
In all of 2022, only 360 civil and domestic cases were disposed of. In 2021, that number fell to 314.
“When originally asked what I would focus on first, my answer was the domestic relations cases,” said Waldrep. “I think I did just that.”
Though Waldrep’s criminal case numbers are yet to reach similar heights (180 disposed of before April 27; 578 last year and 599 in 2021), she expects them to catch up soon.
“It left my criminal numbers not looking as good,” said Waldrep, “but those just take more time.”
Waldrep anticipated the number of disposed criminal cases to double after her next criminal docket.
Some of the disposed cases were dismissed, but many received rulings after languishing for several years.
When Waldrep took office on January 17, 812 cases were over time standards, with 473 being domestic cases. Former Judge Mark Craig could not be reached for comment on the backlog.
According to the Alabama Judicial System, “time standards” are “goals for case processing and are designed to provide clear, understandable benchmarks by which to measure effective case management in the courts.”
As of April 27, 192 domestic cases remained over time standards.
Waldrep said the immense case reduction couldn’t have been accomplished without District Judge Angela Terry.
“I think if I did not have her help,” said Waldrep, “we would probably be halfway to where we are.”
“She and Judge Terry are working very closely together,” said Jerome Thompson, president of the Lawrence County Bar Association. “As a matter of fact, it’s probably one of the best partnerships that I’ve seen among a district court and a circuit court in years.”
“If you take us out of our jobs, we’re very different,” said Waldrep. “But when we get here, I think we’re probably two peas in a pod.”
After Waldrep was sworn in, Terry and her judicial assistant helped her go through the circuit court’s active case reports.
“For the first two, two and a half months of the year,” said Terry, “I was basically acting as a law clerk. I was just going through reports and making notes for her, just to save her some time.”
Her notes included advice on what each case needed, whether a date for trial or to be dismissed.
“There was just so much to go through,” said Terry. “It was more than I anticipated to have to go through.”
Terry’s assistance helped Waldrep focus on the needs of each case.
“She was working more on the day-to-day and what needed attention in the individual cases,” said Terry. “I was working more on [the] big picture.”
Waldrep took the cases over time standards and split them into two status dockets to determine what is needed for each case. One is scheduled for June 20. The other took place April 25. It heard over 160 cases; some dated as far back as 2010.
“What she has found is that some of the children have aged out, and the cases are moot now,” said Thompson. “She’s found that some of them have reached agreements and submitted to the court several years ago – 2017, 2018 – and they were just never approved, and she’s approving those on a regular basis.”
Thompson said the bar association is working closely with Waldrep to further reduce the backlog. Local attorneys have gone back through their files and notified her of cases ready for resolution.
“The local bar here is behind Judge Waldrep,” said Thompson. “The local mediators… have all told the judge, ‘If you need cases mediated, we will clear our calendars to help you clear up your backlog.’ Whatever that we need to do as mediators, we’re here to do it.”
“I look at it like this,” said Terry. “We are one court system. We are the state court system here in Lawrence County. I want it to do well; I want it to succeed.”
Terry said the court’s success is not for her and Waldrep – or for the lawyers, though Thompson and the bar appreciate it – but for the citizens who use it: To establish the system as ‘fair and speedy,’ as mandated by the Bill of Rights, so they can receive justice – whether in favor or against – and move on with their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.