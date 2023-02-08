A two vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of County Road 298 and County Road 296 on Monday afternoon. Three males were involved in the crash. One was trapped and received serious injuries.
According to Chalybeate Assistant Chief Felton Filyaw, a single occupant truck t-boned a second truck with two occupants. Both drivers suffered moderate injuries, but were able to exit the vehicles. The impact upon the second vehicle’s passenger door caused the dashboard and door to trap the passenger.
Firefighters from Chalybeate Fire Department responded to the wreck. They used the Jaws of Life to free the trapped passenger from the truck. Due to serious injuries, the passenger was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. His current condition is unknown.
The drivers were transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital by Greg’s Ambulance Service. They suffered severe bruising and possible fractures, but were in stable condition.
Chalybeate Fire and Rescue was the primary responder. They were assisted by Caddo-Midway Fire Department.
