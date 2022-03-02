The city of Moulton plans more aggressive action to bring dilapidated structures up to code this spring, and its demolition of two homes left a property owner owing the city more than $52,000.
City Prosecutor Callie Waldrep and Building Inspector Renay Saint said property owners can clean up their blighted properties or face penalties and costs associated with the violations.
“We are planning to get more active issuing citations very soon,” Waldrep said. “If you’d like to avoid receiving a citation, I would suggest you familiarize yourself with the city’s nuisance ordinance and local and state laws governing property maintenance and building codes.”
She said property owners can contact Saint’s office to come up with a plan to remedy an out-of-compliance situation within a reasonable time.
“The city is always willing to help and work with its citizens as long as they are willing to work with us,” Waldrep said.
Thomas H. Joiner Jr., who owns several properties throughout Lawrence and Morgan counties, exhausted his appeals in fighting the city over nuisance violations on properties at 61 East St. and 99 East St. The properties are south of Byler Road and east of Main Street.
The City Council passed a unanimous resolution Feb. 7 approving the abatement costs and associated legal fees of $52,224.92 and authorizing the filing of a lien against the properties for that amount. The lien was recorded in the Lawrence County probate judge’s office and the Revenue Commissioner’s Office on Feb. 11.
The demolition and lien followed legal action against Joiner authorized unanimously by the Moulton City Council on Feb. 18, 2019. In municipal and circuit courts, he was found liable and appealed the decision.
In an order released in November, the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals ruled that Joiner’s “appeal was dismissed on Sept. 14 due to the appellant’s failure to file a brief” that complied with court rules.
After the ruling, the city began the demolition process of the neglected structures on the properties, according to Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax and Saint.
The process was initiated Nov. 10 when a three-man crew began removing vegetation and small bushes for access to the 1,300-square-foot 99 East St. structure and 1,400-square-foot structure at 61 East St.
The city has tracked the costs. The preparation work, along with removing utility meters and cap lines, using backhoes and boom trucks, cost more than $1,500 per property, according to city records.
Asbestos surveys and removal and disposal cost more than $9,000. House demolitions and disposal of wood and concrete was $14,000 collectively. Attorney fees for the “long appeals process” was an additional $25,700.
The work was completed in late December.
Saint said vegetation work was done by city employees. “The combination of the wages is $60.98 per hour,” he wrote on the demolition report. “No overhead was charged.”
Weatherwax said the city operated within the law in the condemnation and demolition of the properties.
“We just followed the state law and what it allowed us to do,” the mayor said. “The only thing we are charging him is the city’s out-of-pocket costs. He could have saved a lot of money doing it himself.”
Joiner did not answer multiples calls to his cellphone Monday and Tuesday seeking comment.
But collecting the money the city is owed remains another battle the city will likely face, officials said. Saint said if Joiner doesn’t pay the full amount soon, he could lose the property at an auction and the city would recover the amount owed on the lien.
“It might be the spring of 2023 or even later if Mr. Joiner sets up a payment plan, but the city will get its money,” Saint said.
If he doesn’t pay, Saint said, his properties will be put up for auction by the probate judge’s office in the spring of 2023.
He said Joiner can avoid his property being auctioned by paying the city the amount owed plus interest or setting up a payment plan.
In October 2018, Joiner told the city he planned to “correct any violations that I have” on the two properties.
At the time, Joiner said he had a building permit for the 99 East St. property and had plans to replace the flooring at 61 East St.
City officials said any work completed did not bring the structures back into code.
Saint said other properties across the city are out of compliance.
“Next month we’ll be issuing some abatements throughout the city including some of (Joiner’s) and other property owners. (Joiner) says we’re after him. No. We want to bring up the properties that are out of code,” Saint said.
Saint said the city will be focusing on properties along Alabama 157 this spring.
In June 2017, Joiner won sole ownership of the former Citgo fuel station and convenience store on Alabama 157 at an auction where he was high bidder for $375,000. At the time, Joiner said he would have the business reopened by the end of 2017. Since then, the business has not reopened and in 2019, the Citgo building was found to be out of compliance with the city’s nuisance law. Saint said Joiner did some work to bring it back into code, but it remains vacant.
Waldrep said the nuisance laws are designed to keep the city livable and attractive.
“We want our citizens to be proud to be part of the city of Moulton,” she said. “To that end, it’s necessary that we continue to enforce the ordinances and laws that have been put in place to accomplish just that.
“We are not trying to control what people do with their property, as some may think. Most citizens don’t enjoy passing by dilapidated buildings with overgrown vegetation and we can hardly expect visitors to enjoy it or see Moulton as somewhere they may want to establish roots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.