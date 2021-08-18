Chief Deputy: Langtown community meeting a “step in the right direction”

The small baptist church off of Alabama 33, where the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had called a community meeting to address criminal activity in the Langtown area, was packed from pew to pew Tuesday night as local residents came to express their concerns and discuss solutions with county officials.
The sometimes heated discussion brought topics to the table like, what to do during a break-in or how to report incidents responsibly to the right authorities. Following the meeting where several citizens expressed interest in partnering with the Sheriff’s Office to establish a neighborhood watch, Sheriff’s authorities and other county leaders present said they felt the meeting was a “step in the right direction.”
Sheriff Max Sanders and his department called the Tuesday night meeting, which was held at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church outside of Moulton, to discuss ongoing criminal activity in the Langtown community.
The meeting comes after a series of burglaries and several theft and drug arrests had been made in the area.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin, who held the floor for much of the meeting, said the community needed to be brought together to establish “realistic expectations” between citizens and law enforcement.
“You cannot arrest your way out of a drug problem,” Sandlin told attendants. “It’s not just a Langtown problem or even a Lawrence County problem, it’s a state problem.”
Sandlin, who also served several years with a narcotics division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency before returning home to Lawrence County, said he was thankful patrol officers and investigators were present to hear complaints and concerns directly from those living in the area.
“Our patrol officers got to hear first-hand these issues, and they heard them directly from the citizens. Now they can take that knowledge out to the field and try to make an impact where they need to,” he said.
Several residents in attendance raised concerns about understaffing in the department and a lack of patrol officers on shift.
Sandlin said the department is trying to meet those challenges by having some officers work overtime on a “proactive patrol” in specific communities.
Sanders added that the department can only do so much without adding officers due to a tight budget, and directed discussion to Commissioner Kyle Pankey, who was also in attendance.
Pankey, who serves District 3 including the Langtown community, said there isn’t an easy fix, or one as simple as reaching into one department’s budget and handing funds over to another.
“We don’t just have one pot of money to hand out to every department that needs it,” Pankey said. “(Sheriff Sanders) has the biggest department in the county and the biggest budget...he does need more money.”
With limited sources of revenue, Pankey said the five elected commissioners look at the “most cost effective way” of handling county funds, and he said conservative spending and “tightening the belt” has led to more financial stability than Lawrence County has seen since International Paper was open.
“(Solutions don’t) happen overnight. It didn’t get this way overnight, and it’s not going to be fixed overnight,” Pankey said. “Community meetings like these bring us a step closer in the right direction.”
Other participants in the crowd questioned the citizens’ roles in maintaining law and order within their community. Some asked how they could assist patrol officers or investigators.
Sandlin listed basic tips for deterring break-ins, like keeping garage and car doors locked at night. He said another proactive step residents can take is keeping an inventory of valuables with serial numbers listed.
“Serial numbers give law enforcement more opportunity to retrieve and return items to victims,” he said.
When reporting an incident, Sandlin said residents can help by taking note of specific details they witnessed, like the make and model of a vehicle or more importantly the tag number.
Sandlin also stressed that residents reporting an incident should only report they saw to be true.
“Don’t embellish or retell a story you heard from someone else,” he said.
Sandlin also advised attendants to use social media responsibly, considering the perspective of investigators.
“Sometimes in trying to help law enforcement, we can end up hindering the investigation, especially by broadcasting sensitive information,” he said.
The chief deputy said many of the concerns and issues discussed Tuesday night are problems not specific to Langtown. He said the Sheriff’s Office is open to holding community meetings in other areas throughout Lawrence County.
Though a resurgence in COVID cases across North Alabama could likely impede plans for future public gatherings, Sandlin said the department continues to encourage community involvement.
Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office, or contact dispatch or use the Lawrence County smart phone app to report suspicious activity.
“That’s what this meeting is for—realistic conversations, learning, listening and working together,” said Sandlin. “We want to sit down and have the difficult conversations.”
