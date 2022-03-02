R.A. Hubbard principal reassigned to off-site duty during investigation

Rosa Allen-Cooper, principal of R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland, returned to the school on Wednesday after being placed on “detached duty” while an investigation into undisclosed allegations is taking place, Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said Saturday.
Smith said Allen-Cooper was moved from her job on Feb. 16 to an off-campus position working with the school district.
“She was moved out of her direct role as principal so no one can say she’s interfering with the investigation,” Smith said. He said the reassignment was effective through the end of the day on Tuesday while investigators concluded their work.
“At this point, we will await the investigators report and then act appropriately,” Smith said Tuesday.
School board attorney Christopher Pape of Huntsville said Saturday that a team of investigators was hired, at Smith’s request, to look into alleged incidents taking place at the school. Pape said the investigation began Feb. 16 and could conclude within the next two weeks.
“The safety of our students and staff members is always a top priority for us,” Smith said. “Recently, we received word of some allegations at R.A. Hubbard and with some other issues, we felt it was best to bring in outside investigators to ensure neutrality. When we heard of the allegations about two weeks ago, we acted quickly and properly to investigate. The school board is knowledgeable of the investigations.”
Pape said Smith did not need board approval to hire an investigative team. Pape said he would not name the team or the estimated cost until the probe has concluded.
On Dec. 6, the school board voted 4-1 to close the school at the end of the school year in May because of its high cost per student. This school year 147 students grades 7-12 are enrolled at R.A. Hubbard. A hearing in federal court in Decatur on the issue is set for April 14.
On Feb. 2, East Lawrence High Principal Ron Rikard was placed on administrative leave while an investigation into undisclosed allegations is ongoing.
Smith said the allegations against Rikard and the allegations against Allen-Cooper are not related. He did not have any further updates concerning the investigation or the allegations against Rikard on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.