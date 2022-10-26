America is the land of the free because of the brave. On Thursday, Nov. 10, Lawrence County will honor and thank its veterans at this year’s Veterans Parade.

After being paused during COVID-19, the parade returned to Moulton in 2021. Organizer Stanley Johnson is looking forward to what this year’s event will bring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.