America is the land of the free because of the brave. On Thursday, Nov. 10, Lawrence County will honor and thank its veterans at this year’s Veterans Parade.
After being paused during COVID-19, the parade returned to Moulton in 2021. Organizer Stanley Johnson is looking forward to what this year’s event will bring.
“Last year we revived it, and it turned out great,” said Johnson. “And we’re looking for an even better turnout [this year] with floats, tractors, bicycles, motorcycles, and vehicles.”
Johnson hopes this year will bring an increased number of participants and attendees.
“My hope this year is that we will increase the turnout on the square,” said Johnson. “And that we have even more participants in the parade than last year.”
Johnson also voiced a desire to get more churches and floats involved in this year’s Veteran Parade. After the success of 2021, he’s eager to see the event continue to grow.
“It was just awesome last year,” said Johnson. “It just motivated me so much when I watched [the parade] go down the street.”
American Legion Post 25 President Philip Terry and its treasurer Roger Loosier worked with Johnson to organize the event.
“It’s very easy for me to be a part of it because they help out a whole lot,” said Johnson.
Terry will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal.
The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Moulton Lions Club, 455 School Street. Lineup begins at 4:30 p.m. Parade registration forms are available at the Butterstick Bakery, the Chamber of Commerce, and by emailing Stanley Johnson at neverquitsj@aol.com.
If any participant wants to donate, they can do so via the registration form.
