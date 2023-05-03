Lions Club hosts workshop on managing wild pigs

Wild pigs cause $1.5 billion in damage every year in the United States according to the US Department of Agriculture. Wild pigs cause damage to farm crops, stream banks, and wildlife due to the rooting method they use in search of food.
Kerry Steedley, Regional Extension Agent of Forestry and Wildlife, has organized a workshop that will discuss ways to manage wild pigs. There will also be a demonstration of a trapping method. The class is being held at the Moulton Lions Club at 455 School St. It will last from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on May 11. The workshop is free.
