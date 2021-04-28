LC Extension: ‘Ask RD’ with local dietician happening in Moulton May 13

The Lawrence County Extension Office is offering a face-to-face meeting with Registered Dietitian Megan Lester on May 13th at 10 a.m. at the Moulton Lions Club Building.
Lester, who also serves as an Urban Regional Extension Agent for Human Nutrition, Diet and Health for Lawrence, Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties, obtained her undergraduate degree in Nutrition and Hospitality Management from the University of Alabama and attended graduate school at Western Carolina University, while completing her Dietetic Internship in Asheville, NC.
She obtained licensure status in 2013 and focused on critical care nutrition in acute hospital settings until joining Extension in 2020. A strong believer in the power of health education, Lester is enjoying the opportunity to communicate evidence-based research to people in local communities. She enjoys a good book or movie binge but can also be found hiking around North Alabama.
Registered Dietitians (RD) or Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN) are food and nutrition experts who have:
• Earned a bachelor's degree with course work approved by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND).
• Completed an accredited, supervised practice program at a health care facility, community agency or foodservice corporation. Most RD programs require students to obtain a Master degree. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will require a MS starting January 2024.
• Passed a national examination administered by the Commission on Dietetic Registration.
• Completes continuing professional educational requirements to maintain registration on an ongoing basis. (https://www.eatright.org/food/resources/learn-more-about-rdns/qualifications-of-a-registered-dietitian-nutritionist)
Per the accreditation organization, which can be found at https://www.cdrnet.org/news/rdncredentialfaq, “all registered dietitians are nutritionists but not all nutritionists are registered dietitians.”
The “Ask RD” session will follow COVID-19 guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing, so please RSVP for the May 13 session, or submit a question to Megan Lester by calling the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
You may also submit your question directly to Megan at mkl0046@auburn.edu or call her at the Morgan County Extension Office at (334) 773-2549.
The Moulton Lions Club Building is located at 455 School St. in Moulton.
