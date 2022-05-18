The American Red Cross in Lawrence and Morgan counties is seeking volunteers for local Disaster Action Teams (DAT) and is offering disaster response training at the Decatur Red Cross Office on Saturday.
DAT volunteers are neighbors helping neighbors through emergencies like tornadoes, fires and floods, Red Cross Volunteer Recruitment Specialist Tammy Burks explains.
“Red Cross DAT volunteers help ensure that people affected by local disasters have relief and critical recovery resources, including a place to stay, food to eat and clothing,” she said. “Red Cross disaster volunteers are an important part of our team.”
Those interested in participating have until Friday to register online at redcross.org/DAT.
The training session will begin at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude around 5 p.m. The local Red Cross Office is located at 100 Safety Way in Decatur. For more information, contact Tammy.burks@redcross.org or call 256-763-1237.
