A Hillsboro man accused of stabbing a Tennessee man to death remains in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail after a Lawrence County grand jury indicted him for murder.

According to a complaint filed by Heath Moss of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on April 22, Earl Eugene Bates Jr., 50, stabbed Anthony Thomas Hudson, 51, of Chattanooga, multiple times with a knife.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.