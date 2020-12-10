American Legion pays it forward following 3rd annual Veterans Celebration

Two local veterans have already benefited from this year’s Lawrence County Veterans Celebration after the American Legion Post 25 paid it forward in Hatton last week.
A group of volunteers from the American Legion—a veteran led nonprofit organization—met in Hatton last Thursday to begin mobility projects at two veteran homes, according to Post Commander Philip Terry.
A 50-foot wheelchair ramp was installed at one Hatton home where a local veteran resides, he said. The veteran who benefited from the mobility ramp had recently suffered a stroke, according to Terry.
The second ramp was built to benefit the husband of another local veteran, he added. One of the American Legion Post 25’s newest members recently moved to the area, and Terry said her husband is in poor health. The ramp will make mobility to and from the home easier for the couple.
Terry said funds used to build the two ramps came from monies raised at the third annual Veterans Celebration, which was held in Moulton on Nov. 7.
“This event is very unique and very special to us,” Terry said. “We’ve spoken with other veterans organizations and as far as we know, Lawrence County is the only place in Alabama, and quite possibly in the nation, where the civilian community initiated and operates an event to benefit veterans.”
The annual Veterans Celebration was put together by local educator and Strawberry Festival coordinator Stanley Johnson. Johnson, whose father is a veteran, said the event grew from the community’s Strawberry Festival after he witnessed a touching ceremony the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars held on the Moulton Square.
Johnson said 100% of profits raised at the Veterans Celebration each year are given to the American Legion Post to help local veterans in need.
“In spite of COVID-19, we are trying to remain active in the community,” Terry said. “We served one and we’re continuing to serve. If every person could give back just a little, it would make such a difference in the world.”
Terry said local veterans also benefited from donations made by the Branding Iron this Thanksgiving when the local restaurant provided meals to the American Legion. Terry said the Post distributed the donated meals to around 16 families of veterans this year thanks to the effort. He said Branding Iron provided meals to other families in need throughout the community this Thanksgiving as well.
