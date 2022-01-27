Moulton couple charged in death of 15-month-old

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder following the results of an autopsy report of a 15-month-old who died last April.
Jordan Ellan Harmon, 27 of Moulton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of chemical endangerment of a child, and murder, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Travius Sebastian Coleman, 28 of Moulton, who was Harmon’s boyfriend at the time of the child’s death, faces the same charges.
Harmon, the child’s mother, was first charged with aggravated child abuse following the April 11 incident when Lawrence deputies were called to the intersection at Alabama 24 and County Road 214. There, they met a person performing CPR on the child, Emery Michael-Knox Wilson, on the floor of a minivan, according to the sheriff’s report.
The child was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital and later to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for “higher level of care,” according to the report.
Wilson was pronounced dead on April 13 and an autopsy report was ordered, the report said.
Harmon was released from the Lawrence County Jail on Sept. 17 after posting $60,000 bond for the abuse charge.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said autopsy results show Wilson died of blunt force trauma to the head. The child also suffered abrasions, contusions and lacerations to the scalp, had a depressed skull fracture and a fractured left forearm.
A toxicology report also found traces of cannabinoids in the toddler’s system, the Sheriff said.
Harmon and Coleman were brought in for additional questioning earlier this week before their arrests. They have both been booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
