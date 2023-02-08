JHS donates to LC welding program

Nick Salas, center, with members of the LCCTC welding program.

Nick Salas of JHS Contractors donated equipment to the Lawrence County Career Technical Center’s welding program on Friday, Feb. 3. Salas, who’s son is in the program, is a pipe welder at JHS.

“They probably donated about $500 to $600 worth of welding supplies,” said welding instructor Brian Tidwell. “Just stuff that we use on a normal basis: welding gloves, strikers, chipping hammers, wire brushes – stuff like that.”

