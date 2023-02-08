JHS donates to LC welding program

Nick Salas of JHS Contractors donated equipment to the Lawrence County Career Technical Center’s welding program on Friday, Feb. 3. Salas, who’s son is in the program, is a pipe welder at JHS.
“They probably donated about $500 to $600 worth of welding supplies,” said welding instructor Brian Tidwell. “Just stuff that we use on a normal basis: welding gloves, strikers, chipping hammers, wire brushes – stuff like that.”
The donation occurred after Salas’ son told him how some in the program struggled to afford daily equipment.
“He just took it on himself and said, ‘Well, I can help y’all out with that,’” said Tidwell.
“We’ve got several kids in our program that just don’t have the financial resources,” continued Tidwell. “It’s a big deal to me any time someone goes out of the way to help my kids. I don’t know if every teacher feels like I do, but once I’ve had these kids in my class for a week or two, it’s just like they’re one of my kids.
“I love these kids just like they’re one of mine.”
According to Tidwell, JHS also planned to donate scrap metal to the program for practice and projects.
LCCTC’s welding program has enjoyed a fun couple weeks. Last Monday, they traveled to Walker County for Western Welding Academy’s Blue Collar Tour last week. The trip introduced students to possible career and education opportunities post-high school.
Next, the welding program will head to Northwest-Shoals Community College Friday, Feb. 10 for members of the program to attempt a certification test.
