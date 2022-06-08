One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital Monday morning following a three-vehicle accident on Alabama 24 in the Caddo community, according to authorities.
Lawrence County EMS transported a 48-year-old male for injuries sustained in the crash, including possible head injuries, according to Greg Randolph, owner of Greg’s Ambulance Service.
Randolph said the crash occurred around 6:53 a.m. near the Alabama 24 and Lawrence County Road 434 intersection.
No other injuries were reported.
