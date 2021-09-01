East Lawrence student anticipates successful crop from Butternut Squash Project

East Lawrence Elementary student Brock Dotson shows off his crop this week after he and his sister, Addie, volunteer for the Butternut Squash Project sponsored by the Lawrence County School System, the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center and the Lawrence County Extension Office.
Child Nutrition Coordinator Michelle Chenault said the project in commemoration of Indian Heritage Month—observed in the U.S. each November—is going well thanks to successful crops from volunteering students and member of the community.
The project began in June when Oakville’s Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican began distributing butternut squash seeds to be grown for the local program that will offer the produce to Lawrence County elementary students as part of Native American Indian Heritage month.
Mullican said the Oakville education center, the Lawrence County School System and the Lawrence Child Nutrition Program, have partnered with the Lawrence Extension Office, the North Alabama Food Bank and the Echota Blue Clan to offer the program.
Dotson’s mother, who turned in photos and progress of the growing plants, said her children received the squash seeds over the summer from the school’s meal program.
“They are almost complete, and can’t wait to try them,” Dotson said.
Organizing partners said it takes about 100 days from seed planting to harvest the butternut squash. Seeds were distributed at summer food distribution days through other programs by the Lawrence County School System and by the Oakville Center and Extension Office.
Lawrence Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said the Extension Office is providing butternut squash recipes through the LiveWell Alabama program. Once harvested, Butternut squash can be stored for a few months and is one of the reasons Native Americans relied on the food source, said Shanklin.
Organizers plan to collect the produce near the end of October or first of November before distribution begins.
Shanklin said the Farm to School project is also a good fit for the Grow More Give More initiative through the Extension Office. To learn more about the Grow More Give More Initiative, visit https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/products-programs-lawn-garden/grow-more-give-more/, or check out LiveWell Alabama information at https://www.aces.edu/blog/category/home-family/nutrition/live-well-alabama/.
For updates on the butternut Farm to School project, visit the Oakville Indian Mounds Facebook page, or follow the Lawrence County Extension Facebook page.
