Brittany Alred chosen as new Lawrence Chamber director

In her first week as executive director for the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Brittany Alred says she wants to focus on building stronger community connections.
Alred, 29, of Moulton, was hired in March after former Executive Director Craig Johnston stepped down to become a board member. Johnston vacated the role to take on a position with the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association.
As an active board member, Johnston will be available to introduce Alred to the duties that accompany her new role, according to Chamber President Deano Orr. He said Johnston’s experience and knowledge of the position will help Alred smoothly transition into the role.
“The Chamber is thrilled to have Brittany on board as the new executive director,” Orr said. “We see she has a passion for community engagement that will serve as an added valuable asset to the Chamber.”
Although Alred agrees recruiting new Chamber members is important, the goal is not number one on the new director’s list. Rather, Alred hopes to prioritize building stronger relationships with existing Lawrence Chamber members and businesses.
“My biggest focus will be in creating community connections,” she said. “We need to focus on Lawrence County and determine how we can continue to grow as a community. We can grow and further develop what we already have here.”
One way she hopes to further the Chamber’s connection to its community is by engaging with first-time business owners and enhancing the Chamber’s social media presence for younger generations.
“I hope to share with our members more about the benefits of being a part of the Lawrence County Chamber. I think we can build stronger relations with our members, and we can push for more education about the Chamber and get the word out in different ways,” she said.
“You know, some of these younger generations aren’t on Facebook anymore… I want to make information about the Chamber, the newsletter and community events more accessible,” she said. “I’m still learning about the role and what’s expected of me. I don’t want to say I’m going to make any drastic changes, but we are brainstorming ways we can keep promoting the Chamber in a more modernized way.”
Alred said she also hopes to better promote local businesses who are a part of the Chamber. As of April, she said the Chamber is made up of about 189 active members and businesses.
In her first week, Alred attended a Youth Leadership Lawrence career session with Chamber Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski.
“I am looking forward to working with Brittany and will help her in any way I can,” said Suski. “I believe she is going to be a real asset to Lawrence County.”
Suski heads the annual YLL program, which was initiated to introduce local high schoolers to career options represented inside Lawrence County. Suski said she is looking forward to working with Alred and welcomes her input in recruiting for the program in the next few weeks.
Together, Alred and Suski will begin presenting the YLL program to local 10th and 11th graders at their schools next week. The program is also open to Lawrence County homeschool students.
In attending last week’s YLL session, Alred said she received valuable feedback from the 2022 YLL Class of students. She said she hopes to take that information and continue to grow the program and help promote it more throughout the county’s school system.
Suski agreed, and said she hopes to see more homeschoolers and students from the Lawrence County Christian and Signature schools participate as well.
Orr called Alred and Suski a “dynamic duo,” and said he believes the two have the potential to work together in furthering Chamber growth and success.
“The board is very supportive of both Brittany and Brenda, as well as the rest of the Chamber staff,” he said.
Born in Birmingham, Alred moved to the Chalybeate community in Lawrence County in the 10th grade. She and her husband, Coty, eventually moved to Aspen, Colorado, where she worked as an office director and honed her business skills.
Since moving back to Moulton, Alred has run a small successful business over the last few years while supporting her husband in his role with another family business, Ink & Thread.
Alred has coordinated the last three Moulton Christmas Parades and other community events. Coty Alred is a board member of Wild Alabama and a member of the Moulton Lions Club. Together, Brittany and Coty are parents to a 6-year-old daughter.
“I’m eager about this new opportunity and working towards my vision to enhance the vitality of Lawrence County by creating a strong community,” Alred said. “I look forward to connecting, developing, and empowering our County by creating an even more nurturing community.”
