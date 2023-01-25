Perfect recipe for a rainy day

On days when the sun hides somewhere in the dismal clouds and the chill of winter seems to seap into our bones, when warm sweaters are comforting, good books are intriguing, and long conversations with old friends are welcomed, and are most often held in front of a cozy fireplace, with the scent of something scrumptious wafting in from the kitchen, what could be better than homemade soup?
Here are some original recipes that have been tried and tested.
• 2 slices thick cut bacon diced, or soft packaged real bacon bits
• 1 medium sweet onion, diced
• 1/2 a small bell pepper, diced
• teaspoon minced garlic or garlic salt
• 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste/optional
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
• 3 chicken bullion cubes
• 4 medium potatoes, diced
• 3 cans whole kernel corn, drained
• 3/4 cup whole milk or heavy whipping cream
• Half a stick of salted butter
• 1/2 pound of diced Velveeta cheese
• a few chopped carrots for color
• cheese, green onions, bacon bits as desired
In a large stock pot or Dutch oven, boil potatoes in just enough salted water to cover them. Stir occasionally, keeping a close eye on them after the first 15 minutes, stirring more frequently.
While potatoes are boiling, sauté onions, bell peppers, carrots and celery in butter in a medium-sized skillet over medium heat until onion is translucent.
Add sautéed mixture to boiled down potatoes and turn eye to low.
Do not discard potato water.
Stir with a long wooden spoon.
Add dry ingredients now and stir well.
Add corn, stirring well to incorporate ingredients.
Fold in cooked, chopped bacon or bacon bits
Turn stove off and allow to cool.
Using a heavy 4 cup measuring cup, add milk and whipping cream and warm in microwave oven until warm.
Add to soup, stirring until milk and cream are fully incorporated.
Enjoy with Mexican cornbread or crackers and iced tea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.