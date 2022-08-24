The Lawrence County History & Preservation Society’s 4th Annual Harvest Festival is happening in Moulton next month.
The Harvest Festival, featuring children’s activities, pumpkin crafts, vendors, a bake sale and other family fun, will be held on the historic courthouse lawn of the Moulton square on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers.
The 2022 Harvest Festival will help continue preservation and cleanup efforts across the county, according to LCHPS members.
Those interested in registering for the event as a vendor may download forms from the LCHPS website: lchps21.wixsite.com. Vendor forms are also available at the Lawrence County Archives on Main Street in Moulton, or forms may be requested by emailing lchps21@gmail.com.
