Lawrence County 4-H students place in virtual events

Lawrence County 4-H students were recognized this week for their success in the 2021 4-H Competitive events.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s 4-H competition was held virtually, according to Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin. She said participating students from each of the county schools submitted photographs and videos to be considered by a panel of judges.
Participants were divided into four divisions by age. Those included Junior, Intermediate, Senior I and Senior II participants, she added.
In a $15 Challenge, students who submitted projects for this event were asked to purchase an outfit—from a thrift store, a garage sale, or from a friend—for less than $15 and then justify the purchase, Shanklin said.
In the Junior division, Khloe Haynes and Drake Sparks tied for first place, Stella McDonald took home the first-place prize in the Intermediate division, and Harley Maxwell placed first in the Senior I division. Senior II winners included Katie Jett in first place and Makenzie Alexander in second.
In the Art of the Container event, students designed their own planting containers. Stella McDonald won first place overall, Shanklin said. A Graphic Design contest saw Intermediate level students Brady Hodges and Cooper Naylor each place first—one for a brochure about the 4-H Pig Squeal project and the other for a flyer about Teen Council.
Shanklin said the Blocks Rock contest—which asked students to use interlocking blocks to design a home, backyard, or worksite—was very popular among Junior participants. Ultimately, Sydney Setzer won first place in the competition, Sawyer Setzer won second and Mac Clark won third.
Another popular event for Junior 4-Hers was that eXtreme Birdhouse contest, Shanklin said. In this event, Drake Sparks’ cowboy boot birdhouse won first place while Colton Naylor’s design won second place and Jordin Burns placed third.
The Chef 4-H event asked students to prepare a food item. Junior 4-H student Mason Hodges placed first with his video submission on grilling pork chops, and Colton Naylor placed second with his presentation of how to make crepes. In the Senior II division, Makenzie Alexander placed first.
Freestyle Showcase provides students an opportunity to prepare a presentation or demonstrate a current project or something they have an interest in, said Shanklin. Drake Sparks, Junior 4Her, prepared a presentation on bullfighting at rodeos and placed first, whereas Intermediate 4-Her Samantha Setzer showed a craft project making baby booties. Senior I Harley Maxwell placed first for the chunky blankets she made, and Senior II Katie Jett showed off her sewing and embellishing skills with an embroidered and laced baby outfit.
Grow an Edible Container Garden asks participants to develop a container garden for edible plants. Senior II student Corey Naylor answered the call and submitted an edible garden full of herbs.
A Bake-Off event had numerous entries with the theme of Board Games: Bringing Out the Fun. Intermediate 4-Her Samantha Setzer placed first with her reimagined board game of Happy Hippos, and Makenna Maxwell placed second in the division with her Game Night Goodies. Senior I Maggie McAbee placed first with her Candyland-themed baked goods, and Senior II Corey Naylor placed first with his checkers-themed game night treats. Taylor Hood placed second in the Senior II class with her representation of HiHo Cherry’O and Scrabble board game-themed treats.
The Have I Got A Story contest saw entries from students passionate enough about storytelling or a cause to submit a video for consideration, said Shanklin. Intermediate student MaKenna Maxwell placed with her discussion of why zoos are not a good place for animals, whereas Senior I Cooper Naylor had a grand story to tell about “The Shortest Marksman,” she said.
In the Speak Up event, Kayln Nelson’s passionate discussion about farming and chicken production earned her a first place ribbon in the Senior II age group. The Interior Design event provide Junior Sable Ware the opportunity to design her own bedroom with a budget included.
The World I See and the World I Imagine are often combined events for students to showcase their photo-editing skills in the World I Imagine portion. However, some students just submit photos they have taken and enjoy.
For example, World I See Junior participant Sydney Setzer placed first with her photo of a vinca plant, and Evan McWhorter placed second with his photo of clover. Third place went to Mac Clark with his photo of exposed tree roots along a creek bank.
In the Intermediate age group, Ava Mitchell placed first with her sunset photo and old truck in the foreground, and Makenna Maxwell placed second with her sunset near water. Lila Mitchell placed third with her photo of a sunset. In the Senior 1 age group, Maggie McAbee placed first with her photo of a sunset over Bald Knob, while second place went to Brady Hodges. Kalyn Nelson placed first in the Senior II age group with her photo of a sunflower and Savannah Cole placed second with her picture of snow falling. Paige Hancock placed in third with her sunset picture.
In the World I Imagine event Sable Ware placed first in the Junior age group with her edited photo of her appearing in a horse’s eye, and Sawyer Setzer placed second with his edited photo with digital characters appearing in an arena. Brady Hodges was a first-place ribbon recipient in the Senior I age category with his digital creation of making a jump shot, said Shanklin.
What Wood U Build provides students an opportunity to showcase their woodworking skills. Junior 4-Hers were asked to make a small stepstool or bench, while Senior 4-Hers were asked to make a bookcase to specifications outlined in the event.
Junior 4-Her Mason Hodges placed first, second went to Gage Nelson and third to Khloe Haynes. Senior I 4-Her Cooper Naylor placed first with his bookcase. Kalyn Nelson was selected the first-place winner in Senior II, and second place went to Corey Naylor.
“Ribbons and awards would not be possible without 4-H sponsors, and we thank the United Way of Lawrence County and Alabama Farm Credit for their support of Lawrence Coun4-H programming,” said Shanklin.
Additional photographs and videos of the submissions can be found on the Lawrence County Extension’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LawrenceCountyextension .
For more information about 4-H, contact Marsha Terry, the 4-H Program assistant, or County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin. Each can be reached at the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
