Thunderstorms cause damage and power outages

Storms damaged trees and property on Hwy. 33, south of Moulton.

 

 Teresa Woodruff / Moulton Advertiser

A string of thunderstorms ripped through Lawrence County over the weekend and Monday causing power outages and wind damage. 

As thunderstorms rolled into the area, authorities issued severe weather warnings to alert citizens of the impending danger. However, the intensity of the storms seemed to surpass most residents’ predictions, leaving them unprepared. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.