Thunderstorms cause damage and power outages

A string of thunderstorms ripped through Lawrence County over the weekend and Monday causing power outages and wind damage.
As thunderstorms rolled into the area, authorities issued severe weather warnings to alert citizens of the impending danger. However, the intensity of the storms seemed to surpass most residents’ predictions, leaving them unprepared.
“The pattern was pretty typical, but especially with how hot it’s been—that can fuel these storms causing increases in chances of damaging winds and frequent lightning,” explained Huntir Cramer with the National Weather Service Huntsville. “For severe weather we need moisture, instability, and lift and during the summer it’s a lot easier to get those due to the daytime heat. We like to remind people that the safest place during strong winds is inside in an interior room away from windows. Avoid trees, power lines, and objects that could blow around or get turned over. If you’re driving, we encourage you to slow down and keep two hands on the wheel. If you’re in a mobile home, we suggest finding a shelter ahead of the damaging and straight-line winds.”
Huge winds tore through the county uprooting trees, damaging structures, and leaving many citizens without power. Michael Cornelison, Director of Communications at Joe Wheeler EMC mentioned, “This has been an unprecedented year for storms. I can’t remember a time when we’ve had this many windstorms of this intensity. With a tornado, the damage is localized, but when you get these big windstorms, the damage is scattered around two counties and sometimes it takes a while to get everyone back on. The linemen do a dangerous job. They get out there and a lot of times before the storm has even passed to get people’s power back on—but they do it and we appreciate the work they do.”
Cornelison urges citizens to create a backup plan in case of power outages and be aware of the Medical Priority List offered to members. “Our process is that we go to the place where we can get the most people turned on the quickest. We have a program called the “Medical Priority List” for those who require power for oxygen or other means of assistance that would require electricity to sustain life. These forms can be found on our website at www.jwemc.coop. If members who need it could download that form where we could have it on file, then we would know where these people are when we lose power. Even then, sometimes the damage is so extensive that it takes longer than we’d like and, in those cases, we encourage everyone to have a backup plan in place ahead of these storms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.