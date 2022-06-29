Moulton Middle students participating in their school’s Summer Enrichment Camp twice visited the Lawrence County Public Library to learn about child nutrition and kindness, according to MMS Math tutor Morgan Henley. She said the visits allowed the students to tour the library and encouraged several to return to the library later to obtain their own library card.
Lawrence Library hosts Moulton Middle students for 2022 Summer Enrichment Camp
