Nearly 30 percent of Jacksonville State University's undergraduates made the Honor's List for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2020, despite the struggles of studying during a global pandemic. Local honorees included:
Kaitlyn Letson of Courtland, President's List, Criminal Justice Major
Haley Miller of Danville, Dean's List, Music Major
Marlow Harrison of Moulton, Dean's List, Nursing_Undecided Major
Nearly 2,300 of the university's roughly 7,750 undergraduate students were named to the Dean's or President's List.
To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean's List of their respective schools.
JSU kicked off the Spring 2021 semester on Jan. 12.
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
