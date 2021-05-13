COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment for those 75 and older and first responders beginning Jan. 18, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
To schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccination at a county health department, call the ADPH at 1-855-566-5333.
"If wanting to be vaccinated at sites other than a county health department, such as a private provider, individuals should contact those sites directly," according to the ADPH.
In Lawrence County, vaccinations will be available at the Lawrence County Health Department. In Morgan County, vaccinations will be available at the Morgan County Health Department, Payless Pharmacy and Decatur Morgan Hospital.
More information and other vaccination sites can be found on the ADPH website, alabamapublichealth.gov.
