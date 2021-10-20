The Town Creek Public Library is excited to add an Adventure Walk to coexist with the Library's resources. The Adventure Walk will consist of new outdoor furniture and a landscaped, paved walking trail around the existing pavilion. Along the route, information will be available to view in permanent display frames. Information may include local history, short stories, current events in the community, or indigenous people.
Creekside Adventure Walk will combine the benefits of physical activity, time outdoors to experience nature, and social engagement while providing a fun, active way of encouraging literacy for all ages.
Creekside Adventure Walk is one of many projects to stem from our Empower the Impact initiative, said Library Director Sharon Green. The goal is to empower how the Library can impact the community and exemplify the Library's mission.
Most do not realize that the Library has the potential and holds a unique position to help the community outside their four walls of collections. We are more than a building full of books and computers; we are also an important place for conversation, connection, and exchange. The Library wishes to enrich the community in a vital and imperative way for today's society, and doing so requires legwork, dedication, and partnerships. Those requirements, plus the commitment from the Library Board of Trustees, have awarded us this opportunity.
Funding for the project includes $15,000 from the LSTA Strengthening Communities Initiative, $4,000 from the RC&D Council of Alabama's Mountains, Rivers, and Valleys, and $3,000 from the ALA Transforming Communities Program. The completed project will offer unlimited possibilities and fundraising opportunities for the Library and the community.
