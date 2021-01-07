ADPH limits COVID-19 vaccine to those most at risk in phase 1 of distribution

Alabama residents 75 years and over will be the next group to receive COVID-19 vaccinations after healthcare workers and first responders, according to Alabama Department of Public Health Area Administrator Judy Smith.
“We are complying with state recommendations on which groups of people to administer vaccinations to first,” Smith said Tuesday. “As soon as we have reasonable assurance that those in the first group who want the vaccine have received it, we’ll begin soliciting the state for approval to ease into Group 1b, which is a huge group of people. We’ll be targeting 75-year-olds and over.”
According to ADPH guidelines, healthcare workers specified in Group 1a, which includes clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers, nursing home employees, any medical worker who provides in-home or mental health care to patients directly, and all other healthcare workers who are at risk of exposure to fluids and aerosols, will be the first to receive the vaccine in phase one of its distribution plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.