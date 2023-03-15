Stolen vehicle located at Walmart

Late in the afternoon on Thursday, law enforcement arrested Tarquinious Tiunte Thurman at the Moulton Walmart. Thurman, 27, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and attempting to elude arrest. 

On March 9, the Moulton Police Department was warned that a Madison County vehicle in the Walmart parking lot was suspected to be stolen. Officer Tim Owens responded to the alert. After arriving on scene, Owens located the suspected vehicle in the parking lot. It was a white 2000 Chevrolet Suburban.

