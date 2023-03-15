Stolen vehicle located at Walmart

Late in the afternoon on Thursday, law enforcement arrested Tarquinious Tiunte Thurman at the Moulton Walmart. Thurman, 27, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and attempting to elude arrest.
On March 9, the Moulton Police Department was warned that a Madison County vehicle in the Walmart parking lot was suspected to be stolen. Officer Tim Owens responded to the alert. After arriving on scene, Owens located the suspected vehicle in the parking lot. It was a white 2000 Chevrolet Suburban.
Owens parked some distance from the vehicle. While observing the vehicle, he used the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) to confirm that the Suburban was stolen.
After verifying its status, Owens witnessed a male suspect enter the SUV through the driver’s door. Owens attempted to make contact with the suspect. As he made contact, Moulton Officers Jon Zech, Tabitha Campbell, and Epifanio (Murphy) Dejoya converged on the vehicle.
The suspect jumped from the vehicle and fled the area. Owens and a sheriff’s deputy pursued. They chased him to the loading bays behind Walmart.
The suspect tried to hide from the officers between stacks of loading pallets, but the officers found him. The suspect, identified as Thurman, was detained and searched. Officers located the keys to the stolen Suburban and an unidentified quantity of marijuana.
He was arrested for receiving a stolen vehicle, possessing marijuana, and attempting to elude arrest. Thurman was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
The arrest continued what was an eventful week for the county’s colorful characters. Two other felony arrests were made on Wednesday, March 8. A couple, Robert Drane and Gayla Ingle, led law enforcement on a short car chase down Byler Road. During the chase, they attempted to discard two and a half grams of fentanyl.
Another couple was arrested after the driver, Kimberly Sewell, was pulled over for suspected intoxication. Sewell failed field sobriety tests and admitted to possessing methamphetamine. A male passenger was also arrested on misdemeanor charges.
