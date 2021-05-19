The Lawrence County Chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota awarded two East Lawrence students with scholarships this week.
Kaitlin Dutton, the daughter of Kelley and Cory Dutton, was awarded $500. Katelyn Hale, the daughter of Larry and Jennifer Hale, received $250, according to KKI member Beverly Bentley.
Both girls are 2021 seniors of East Lawrence High School, Bentley said. Dutton plans to attend the University of North Alabama following graduation this May while Hale plans to attend Calhoun Community College.
Bentley said additional student scholarships from KKI will be announced later this week.
KKI is a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of education through its members. The Lawrence County Chapter provides annual scholarships to local seniors or college students who are alumni from a Lawrence County school.
