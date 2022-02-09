Hillsboro secures $350,000 grant to improve drainage

Forty-seven households and 92 people are expected to benefit from a state grant to improve stormwater drainage in Hillsboro.
Mayor Charles Owens said several houses receive water damage whenever there is heavy rainfall in an area between Lawrence County 400 (Mallard Creek Road) and Lawrence County 217 (Main Street). He said inadequate drainage also makes streets in the area impassable.
The $350,000 grant administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will enlarge the drainage ditches along Oakdale Avenue, Owens Road, Beatrice Boulevard, Horton Road, Church Street, Mallard Creek Road, East Peach Street and Marlow Road.
The funds will also be used to install piping along Oakdale Avenue east of Marlow Road, replace or install culverts on Owens Road and Church Street, and install driveway culverts throughout the project area. A box culvert will also be built on Oakdale Avenue west of Marlow Street.
Daniel Yurcaba, planner with North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, which assisted in securing the grant, said the new culverts will last for 30 to 40 years under normal service conditions.
“The larger openings from the proposed culverts will allow more stormwater to exit the project area and flow north out of town,” Yurcaba said. The entire project is in the town limits of Hillsboro, he added.
He said Utility Engineering Consultants will do the engineering for the project.
Yurcaba said low elevation and inadequate drainage have caused stormwater drainage problems along Oakdale Avenue and the surrounding area.
He said Hillsboro will procure construction contractors through a competitive bidding process in the spring once an environmental review of the project and preliminary work are completed.
“Construction will most likely start in May or June, and the project will hopefully be completed by the end of 2022,” he said.
Owens said it's a long-awaited project for Hillsboro.
“We always have problems when a bad storm passes through,” Owens said. “... Solving this drainage issue has been long overdue. I am happy for the town and the people who live here.”
