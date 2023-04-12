Pig Project Show and Auction 2023 for Morgan and Lawrence County Youth

Lawrence and Morgan County 4-H Youth came together to show pigs they have been working with since November 2022. Friends and family came to the Livestock Barn at the Moulton Lions Club to watch youth work with their pigs.
Lawrence County youth turned in record books as a type of journal of their experience raising the pigs. The four Junior level 4-Her’s books were judged with Mason Bryant placing 1st, Allie Gann placing 2nd, with Lilly Fralix and Tucker Herron tied for third place.
There were showmanship opportunities based on the age of the youth, and market class options based on the weight of the pig. After the showmanship period the Judge (Logan Strock, Autuaga County) selected the following youth, from Lawrence County, for superior showmanship.
There were four Divisions based on pig weights in the Market Hog portion of the show with the results as follows:
Overall Grand Champion Market Hog- Lily Fralix
Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog- Mason Bryant
Auctioneer Benjy McCafferty from Valley Stockyard -Moulton started the bids for the Grand Champion pig at $2.00 a pound and the 297 pound animal was sold for $594.00. Fifteen pigs were auctioned off with the majority heading to the processor. LouAllen Processing decided prior to the event to accept the pigs.
4-H Team members from Lawrence and Morgan County were involved in making the event a success. Lawrence team members included Donna Shanklin, Melinda Smith, and Marsha Terry, while Morgan County team members included Brett Crow, Juliana Markham, Karen Melson, Kathleen Woodside, and Betty Gottler. Parents and others were on hand to help unload and load the pigs, including Leslie Goins and Sierra Hicks from Tennessee Valley Coop – Moulton. Shanklin noted “We couldn’t do the show and auction without local support, many of the buyers of the pigs were not family of the 4-H youth. Use of the Moulton Lions Club facility is priceless, while the donations from Randolph Shavings and Tractor Supply make the show run smoothly.”
If you have a youth 9 to 18 with an interest in animals make sure they are signed up in 4-H. The Lawrence County 4-H Program through the Alabama Cooperative Extension has an extensive list of projects or programs youth can participate in throughout the year. For more information, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs. www.aces.edu
