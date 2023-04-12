Pig Project Show and Auction 2023 for Morgan and Lawrence County Youth

Judge Strock talking to Tucker Herron

Lawrence and Morgan County 4-H Youth came together to show pigs they have been working with since November 2022. Friends and family came to the Livestock Barn at the Moulton Lions Club to watch youth work with their pigs. 

Lawrence County youth turned in record books as a type of journal of their experience raising the pigs. The four Junior level 4-Her’s books were judged with Mason Bryant placing 1st, Allie Gann placing 2nd, with Lilly Fralix and Tucker Herron tied for third place.

