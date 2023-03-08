In 1925, Dartmouth’s Casque and Gauntlet senior society voted Theodor Geisel “Least Likely to Succeed.”
Last week, he was celebrated across the country.
Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, inspired the national “Read Across America” program fostered by the National Education Association. Created in 1998, the year-long program supports reading among youth and teenagers.
On March, 2, Dr. Seuss’s birthday, East Lawrence, Hatton, and Moulton elementary schools joined the nation in celebrating literacy on Read Across America Day. Students and teachers dressed as cats, Hortons, and Whos, and visitors and staff read to groups of students.
The event kicked off Read Across America Month. Throughout March, students, teachers, celebrities, and politicians place an enhanced focus on the importance of child literacy.
