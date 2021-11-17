The Lawrence County Public Library will be closed for a total of three weeks during the upcoming holidays, Library Director Rex Bain announced this week.
The library will close Monday, Nov. 22 for the Thanksgiving holidays and reopen on Monday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m., Bain said. The library will also be closed Monday, Dec. 20 through Friday Dec. 31. He said the library will resume normal operating hours at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Bain said the two closures will allow the public library to conserve funds and remain within budget for fiscal 2022. He said the two closures will not affect the library’s compliance with guidelines set for libraries receiving state funding, which require the Lawrence Public Library to remain open 40 hours per week during the weeks the library is open.
“Our digital library through Camellia.Net will remain open 24/7. If you have not stopped by the library to get set up for Camellia, please take the opportunity to do so,” Bain added.
He said the book drop box will be locked during the holiday closures to prevent damages from occurring to the library’s collection.
“No fines will accrue the weeks the library is closed during the holidays,” Bain said. “While the library regrets these changes, these changes assist the Lawrence County Public Library in serving the residents of Lawrence County under our financial constraints.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.