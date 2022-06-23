She’s come a long way from the seemingly endless rows of bush beans she had to pick as a child under her dad’s watchful eyes. “To a seven-year-old those rows looked like they stretched on forever,” Christy Williams laughed at the memory.
Today, she is a successful attorney, the single mom of three sons, an avid gardener, and ardent cookbook collector, has experience as a culinary writer/editor, who might have also been a master chef, given a little encouragement, and might yet, you just never know.
Williams notes that her Austrian heritage was felt when she visited her maternal grandmother, Gertrude Rawleigh, from Vocklabruck, where she ate apple strudel and Schnitzel purple cabbage, but it was her Southern, Lawrence County, Wren, Alabama roots that were predominant when she began to experiment in the kitchen on her own, about the age of seven. “There were only three channels back then, no internet, and no Food Network, but I loved reading cookbooks and I devoured Southern Living when it came out, but mostly I just absorbed what I saw my grandmothers and my mother doing,” Christy mused. “Looking back I realize that they never measured anything and they never wasted anything, they ate huge breakfasts, light lunches and whatever was left over for supper.”
Even as a child, Christy was fascinated with the art of biscuit making and recalls watching her paternal grandmother, Ollie Lee Williams, who lived on a farm in Hamilton, make biscuits into an almost cakelike batter, then dropping them into a hot iron skillet that held piping hot grease. “They called them ‘cat head’ biscuits,” she laughed. “I wish I had some right now.”
Always interested in cooking, Christy can’t recall not knowing how to make cornbread. “I learned how to make it from watching my Mamaw and my mother,” she recalls.
She discovered Martha Stewart Living in about the third grade. “I wanted to be Martha Stewart,” she laughed.
In the fourth grade she began to help out in the big country kitchen at the home of her parents, Dr. Tony and Charlene Williams, when her mom went back to nursing part-time. She would have entire meals prepared when her parents and brothers arrived home in the evenings. “I enjoyed doing it,” she said.
Christy attended college in Tuscaloosa. She was excited to be living with a roommate, on their own for the first time, “I thought college would mean lots of fancy formal dinner parties,” she laughed. College did have one thing she hadn’t expected and soon became addicted to - Cable TV! A self-described nerd, she recalls reading for hours in her room and watching the Food Channel voraciously.
Sometimes she would go out into the kitchen and fry up some chicken, a favorite with the friends who quickly learned to get the grapevine fired up when she broke out the pots and pans. Those were the same pots and pans that she’d gotten for Christmas while still in high school. “Can you imagine a kid getting pots and pans for Christmas these days?” she laughed.
She often visited her brother, Matthew, who was in college at UAB. Birmingham opened up all kinds of new food adventures. Some of her friends were getting jobs there. She visited them often and together they discovered high-end restaurants like Frank Stitts’ Highlands Bar and Grill, where they would sit for hours, people watching and admiring the amazing food being delivered to tables covered in crisp white linens, the artfully plated food reflected in the warm glow of candlelight.
This elegant style of serving meals really made an indelible impression on the young law student. Even today with one son in college and two teens at home, everyone on a different schedule, work and family obligations, Christy finds a welcome respite each day in the ritual of preparing meals for her boys and friends. She always uses the vintage platters from her collection when serving supper knowing that the presentation is as important as the preparation. “I’m not sure my sons really notice the fact they are eating on vintage china, or ironstone and accompanied by heavily etched second-hand flatware, rather than serving themselves from the pans on the stove and eating from paper plates, but she has noticed that when they bring home friends, those who are visiting for the first time really seem to notice the difference.
As her children grew older, Christy sometimes left them with her mother while she traveled for a small culinary magazine that she worked for as editor, occasionally she would attend special events in places that boasted some of the finest food or most decadent desserts that piqued her interest considerably.
At that time New Orleans chefs were all about using the freshest ingredients they could find. “In New Orleans kitchens each chef had his/her own specialty,” she remarked. She made invaluable contacts with food critiques, chefs, other writers and just interesting people along the way.
When it came time to remodel her circa 1939 kitchen, Christy drew on her knowledge of the kitchens of chefs she’d interviewed. She bought handy kitchen tools that she had noticed in the kitchens of New Orleans, and other famous food emporiums.
“One of the gadgets I always use and so should you,” she insisted. “That would be a microplane, or mandolin, zester,” she described the small handheld wand that creates the perfect zest.
The kitchen is a haven for her, a place of fond memories drenched in soft light of the afternoon sun. “This kitchen helps me to destress,” she said. “Part of the reason I bought this house was that the light from the afternoon sun colored it so beautifully,” she mused. “There is usually some soft movement from the crepe myrtles just outside the window, giving me a wonderful sense of well being.”
Her gaze lingered a moment, looking around her collection of kitchen implements, cookbooks and family memorabilia placed strategically around the galley shaped room.
A vintage chest gives her more counter space, while lending the room a charm that only antique furniture can impart. The drawers make for excellent places to store table linens and other special occasion accoutrements such as candles and linen napkins. Her cookbooks occupy every extra nook and cranny, and are well loved and often used, not just for show.
One of her favorites, Deep Run Roots by Vivian Howard, offers organizational tips as well as how to use food that usually winds up in the trash, like stems and tops and bones, to make flavorful broths and bases for soups and stews.
“I love making things from leftovers!” she exclaimed. “And I often brown more hamburger meat than can use in one setting just so I’ll have it ready for another meal later in the week, or since I’m heating the oven up to 400 degrees, roasting three chickens rather than just the one we’ll be having for dinner. That way I can debone the other two, shred them and freeze them for later use.”
One of the things she makes time for each week is putting together an itemized grocery list according to location in the store, starting at the produce section and working her way down the line to the dairy products. “This way I’m not running all over the store for some item I’ve forgotten,” she explained. This tendency to be organized extends to her pantry.
“The secret to an organized kitchen is a well-stocked pantry,” she advised. “I tend to group my condiments together, as well as sweet things and paper products and spices or baking ingredients,” she outlined. “This way I can always tell at a glance what I’m about to run out of, and it helps that the boys can come in and find what they need. I think it helps them to understand that if you put things in their proper place they will be there when you need them the next time.”
Her final tip for moms who use lots of chip clips and things that come in bags. “I accidently discovered that using a heavy tape dispenser filled with tape is invaluable,” she laughed. “I just roll the top of the cereal bag up neatly, then tear off a strip of tape and fold it over, like the one on the raisin bag,” she described. “That way I don’t have to keep buying clips and rubber bands.
In summing up, Christy advises people who are remodeling, building a house, or just rearranging things to be more accessible, to put a lot of thought into how they organize their kitchen work spaces. “There should only be so many steps between your stove, sink and refrigerator,” she cautioned. “Also, it cuts down on clutter if you have a designated home for everything. I make it a priority to find the time to prepare our evening meal, it’s become a familiar ritual, transitioning from my public life into my private life. It gives me an almost zen-like time to unwind and do something I really enjoy, a part of my day that I look forward to, spending the time with my family, and because these daily tasks are done together my sons have learned to be pretty decent cooks.”
“In essence, the secret for making life easier is to remove barriers that cause frustration, give yourself the gift of this time each day, it will become a way of life that you cherish and make memories that will last forever,” she smiled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.