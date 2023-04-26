After 33 years, Terry family still seeks justice

Two weeks ago was the 33rd anniversary of Ricky Terry’s murder. Though three decades have passed, members of Terry’s family still bear the scars of his tragic killing.
“It was like a bad dream that really has never ended,” said Yvonne Fleming, Terry’s eldest sister. “It’s just a feeling that nobody knows if you’ve never lost a loved one this way. You don’t know how you miss them – how you think about the way they died.”
Whitney Terry McGregory was a child when her father was murdered. There was no warning, no goodbye.
“I was scared for years and years afterwards,” McGregory said. “If you think about it, in a small town, not many murders occur. So when you say that out loud… ‘My dad was murdered.’ I don’t say that very often because it’s unreal. You hear about that in stories, but you don’t actually realize it’s your own life.”
His death and the investigation destroyed her chance for a normal childhood with friends and fond memories. They were stolen and replaced by the marks of trauma.
“Know that there were many years of my life that I was scared,” said McGregory. “Many years as a young teenager that I watched every step that I took. I didn’t go many places alone. I didn’t stay with friends very often because I was fearful. And that’s a hard life to live – to be in fear everyday and to be angry at people that you don’t even know, everyday.”
“We were devastated, brokenhearted, and had no idea what to expect next, or what was coming. I guess none of us understood what had happened and why,” said Fleming. “And as the years go by, with no one held accountable, and no one that could tell us why it happened… Right now, it’s like he died for no reason.”
For years, McGregory carried her dad’s death. Happiness was rarely present and always fleeting, chased away by unrest and anger.
“There were many nights that I wondered if someone was going to come and try to hurt me because they hurt my dad,” said McGregory.
“I was angry at everybody for a long time.”
With her first child’s birth, she started to push away the bitterness. She had to; her child needed a mother.
“I only had seven years with my dad,” said McGregory. “And I have so many memories… I feel like God blessed me with seven years of lots and lots of vivid memories because he knew it was all I was going to get.
“When I had my children, my eyes were opened. I have to live everyday now for somebody besides myself.”
She cherishes being a mom, for she remembers losing her dad.
“I don’t miss anything my kids do,” said McGregory, “... because I know what it feels like when something is taken away from you that quickly. It molded the way that I lived my life.”
The family doesn’t want revenge. They just want to understand. So they continue to pray for justice for Ricky Terry.
“It’s not that we’re trying to make anyone else suffer,” said Fleming. “Nothing is going to bring him back; we know that. A lot think we’re trying to do this so somebody else can suffer, so somebody can pay.
“We’re not seeking [vengeance on] anyone because we know God will take care of that. We just need closure and understanding.”
“I want justice for my dad,” said McGregory. “I think my dad deserves that. I think it, after all these years for it to not be answered, that he deserves somebody to do the right thing – to stand up and do the right thing.”
If you know anything that might help solve Ricky Terry’s murder, please contact the District Attorney’s Office: 256-974-2446.
