Trinity man arrested for theft of ATV

A Trinity man was arrested on theft and criminal mischief charges last week, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Hunter Dylan Jones, 22, of County Road 316, is charged with first-degree theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief, and obscuring vehicle identity after a stolen Polaris Ranger ATV was recovered at his residence on Friday, a report from the Sheriff’s Office said.
The arrest comes after deputies executed a search warrant at Jones’ home in the 1000 block of County Road 316 after the ATV had been reported stolen in Lawrence County.
Jones was taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where he was later released on bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.
