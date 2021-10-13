Youth Leadership Lawrence holds first session

Youth Leadership Lawrence students met for their first session, Leadership 101, on Thursday, Sept. 30. The session, sponsored by the Lawrence County Extension Office, featured hands-on activities that helped the students hone their team-building skills and identify differing leadership personalities, according to Brenda Suski, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Administrative assistant and YLL representative. “Special thanks to Donna Shanklin, Marsha Terry, and Melinda Smith from Lawrence County Extension for their engaging, fun, and interactive activities that rounded out the day for our Youth Leadership students,” Suski said. “To start the day, Chamber President Craig Johnston delivered a specifically designed Leadership 101 Training course that helps students identify solid leadership skills and qualities, learn about themselves and how to communicate with other people who are not like them, and then identify each of these qualities about many of the ‘superheroes’ of today’s work world. This is truly a fun, engaging day that sets the stage for the remainder of the YLL sessions.” The Youth Leadership Lawrence program was initiated in 2004 by the Chamber of Commerce and is designed to introduce participating students to a variety of career options represented throughout Lawrence County.

