Youth Leadership Lawrence holds first session

Youth Leadership Lawrence students met for their first session, Leadership 101, on Thursday, Sept. 30. The session, sponsored by the Lawrence County Extension Office, featured hands-on activities that helped the students hone their team-building skills and identify differing leadership personalities, according to Brenda Suski, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Administrative assistant and YLL representative. “Special thanks to Donna Shanklin, Marsha Terry, and Melinda Smith from Lawrence County Extension for their engaging, fun, and interactive activities that rounded out the day for our Youth Leadership students,” Suski said. “To start the day, Chamber President Craig Johnston delivered a specifically designed Leadership 101 Training course that helps students identify solid leadership skills and qualities, learn about themselves and how to communicate with other people who are not like them, and then identify each of these qualities about many of the ‘superheroes’ of today’s work world. This is truly a fun, engaging day that sets the stage for the remainder of the YLL sessions.” The Youth Leadership Lawrence program was initiated in 2004 by the Chamber of Commerce and is designed to introduce participating students to a variety of career options represented throughout Lawrence County.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Top ACC contenders counting on veteran talent in league race
- LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Giants in NLDS winner-take-all Game 5
- William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
- Oldies but goodies: The Lakers may be ones to catch in West
- More than a glitch: Jon Gruden dropped by Madden video game
- New wind farms would dot US coastlines under Biden plan
- Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist's severe beating
- Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman
Most Popular
Articles
- Toddler is shot by stray bullet in Birmingham suburb
- Lawrence jail restricts visitation after inmates test positive for COVID-19
- Prep football rounduo: Hatton earns first win over Red Bay since 1987
- Lockheed Martin Courtland expansion adds 70 jobs for area Hypersonic missile assembly vital to national defense
- Historic Moulton gin gets barn quilt square
- Moulton Lions Club to host Farmer’s Fall Festival October 22 & 23
- Lawrence County’s Huttos getting ready for last run together
- Moulton man arrested on drug charges
- Local student receives Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation Scholarship
- Alabama family still looking for answers in 2001 homicide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.