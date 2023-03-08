Know the town: Anna Mullican

Often, even in a smaller community, one can know about a name without knowing about the person. For example, many know the name Harrison Ford. But they may not know a species of spider carries his namesake (Calponia harrisonfordi).
Whether an actor or a zoologist, it’s nice to know the person behind the position.
***
“My title here is Cultural Resource Specialist,” said Anna Mullican. “Anytime you have artifacts or an educational program like this, a cultural resource specialist is someone who not only researches the culture that’s involved, but finds a way to present it to the public in a way that can learn more about [it].”
Mullican works at the Oakville Indian Mounds. At a place shrouded in history, each day brings a new task.
“Every day is so different, and that’s really what I love about this job,” said Mullican. “I’m never bored and I’m always doing something different.
“It can be anything from leading and guiding field trips to creating new exhibits. I go out into our schools a lot and do different programs… Sometimes we do things with actual artifacts or donations. I also spend a lot of time writing for grants [and] doing park improvements.”
Mullican was raised in Elkmont. In some ways, it was similar to life in Moulton.
“It was just a really great small town,” said Mullican. “We had a very tiny downtown, and a caboose, and really great barbecue.”
She went to one school, kindergarten through 12th grade.
“It was really great for me,” said Mullican. “I was really close with my teachers; I had some teachers as neighbors. And when you really get to know and be close with some of the teachers, especially when you get to high school, you might have them twice – once in ninth grade and again in 11th grade.”
To those who knew her growing up, it is no surprise she works with history. Since her youth, she’s been infatuated with it. From books to camps, she spent most of her time in the past. While others spend high school playing sports or partying, Mullican was learning about her favorite subject.
Her family loved to travel, and her mom was a history buff. On their trips, Mullican and her mom visited every museum they passed. But her love of history extended beyond family vacations.
“It definitely came down to, not just trips that I had with family, but I had two really great high school history teachers,” explained Mullican. “One was Miss Mona Hill, and then Mr. Joey Thompson, who got me into archaeology.”
Thanks to Thompson, Mullican received the opportunity to spend a week at a respected archeology camp.
“Mr. Thompson sponsored a scholarship to provide tuition to pay for a week at archeology summer camp through the university of Alabama,” explained Mullican. “And to get that scholarship, there was an essay process… And I got it.”
Her first experience with archeology was incredible. While working at the Moundville Archeological Park, she helped excavate a ceramic vessel. The camp invited her to return the following summer as a camp counselor.
She accepted their invitation and spent the next summer at the camp. And the next summer. And the next.
“I just kind of kept going back in the summers, working for the University of Alabama through [the] archeology summer camp,” said Mullican. “[I] didn’t apply for any other colleges; [I] knew that UA was gonna be where I needed to go.”
At Alabama, Mullican received a bachelor’s degree in anthropology with a minor in history, then completed her master’s. During undergrad, she was accepted into a program called the Blount Undergraduate Initiative. The initiative was created to help students from smaller schools transition well into university life.
“Coming from such a small school, going to such a big university might have been really hard,” said Mullican. “This was a way to kind of live in a dorm where some of your classes were held… some of your teachers and grad students also lived there with you – just kind of gave it a smaller, more home experience.”
Mullican spent one year in the Blunt Initiative as a resident, then three more as a Resident Assistant.
“I think being able to have that kind of close-knit campus feel on a very large campus really helped me be able to focus on academics,” said Mullican.
As fate would have it, she met her future husband, Hood Mullican, in the Blount program. They married in 2011, while Mullican was finishing her master’s. The couple moved to Huntsville, where Mullican completed her degree. In 2012, the position at the Indian Mounds opened. They hired Mullican. Some months later, an attorney in Moulton retired; Hood, a Moulton native, took his place, and the Mullicans moved to Lawrence County.
Since then, they’ve had their first child, Jasper, and Mullican has authored her first book, “Images of America: Lawrence County.” The photography-based book details the history of Lawrence County through images.
“The publishing company… had actually contacted me a couple years ago and asked me if I would be interested in writing a book for the publishing house on Native Americans in Alabama,” said Mullican. “I told them at the time that I wasn’t interested in that particularly, but I might have a few more ideas to pitch to them.”
Mullican sent the company samples of images and captions depicting significant moments in the county’s history.
“They loved the sample and had me finish it out,” said Mullican.
Though Mullican found most of the images at the Lawrence County Archives, her research led beyond county and state lines.
“Some of them came from the Library of Congress; some of them came from Montgomery – the Alabama Archives,” said Mullican. “A lot of them actually came from private collections.”
The book’s cover came from the latter. A wide ranging search led Mullican to a house in Birmingham.
“I went to him in Birmingham with my scanner in hand, and [the owner] was very gracious and let me have really good scans of his collection,” said Mullican.
“When you look at the picture, the [American] flag is kind of centered. But also how you have automobiles and horses and buggies. So for me, this really showed, like, a shift in the transportation in the county – how we were progressing.”
