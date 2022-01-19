The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
January 1, 2022 through January 12, 2022 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Sibley Food/Fuel, 13241 Co. Rd. 150, Courtland: 88 Food Service Establishment
Burger King #11000, 1157 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General #13273 (Langtown), 20222 Hwy. 33, Moulton: 91 Limited Retail
Shree Kavi Inc. DBA Highway Food, 11871 Hwy 157, Moulton: 92 Limited Food
A's Café, 12150 Jackson St, Courtland: 92 Food Service Establishment
Saint's Food Mart Inc., 8899 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 92 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Chevron, 13120 Market Street, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
Cabos San Lucas, 15324 Court St., Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General #11204, 12240 Jesse Jackson Pkw., Courtland: 94 Limited Retail
Cardinal Drive Inn, 15240 Court St., Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General Store #20284, 11180 Al Hwy 33, Moulton: 97 Limited Retail
Dixie Diamond Sports Inc. DBA: Pon 100, Franklin Smith Rd., Moulton: 97 Limited Retail
Moulton Athletic Club, 100 Franklin Smith Rd., Moulton: 97 Limited Food
