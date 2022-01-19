The following restaurant and lodging ratings from

January 1, 2022 through January 12, 2022 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.

Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:

Sibley Food/Fuel, 13241 Co. Rd. 150, Courtland: 88 Food Service Establishment

Burger King #11000, 1157 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment

Dollar General #13273 (Langtown), 20222 Hwy. 33,  Moulton: 91 Limited Retail

Shree Kavi Inc. DBA Highway Food, 11871 Hwy 157,  Moulton: 92 Limited Food

A's Café, 12150 Jackson St,  Courtland: 92 Food Service Establishment

Saint's Food Mart Inc., 8899 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 92 Food Service Establishment

Moulton Chevron, 13120 Market Street, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment

Cabos San Lucas, 15324 Court St., Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment

Dollar General #11204, 12240 Jesse Jackson Pkw., Courtland: 94 Limited Retail

Cardinal Drive Inn, 15240 Court St., Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment

Dollar General Store #20284, 11180 Al Hwy 33, Moulton: 97 Limited Retail

Dixie Diamond Sports Inc. DBA: Pon 100, Franklin Smith Rd., Moulton: 97 Limited Retail

Moulton Athletic Club, 100 Franklin Smith Rd., Moulton: 97 Limited Food

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.