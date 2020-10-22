Heavy rain caused by Hurricane Delta became the latest weather factor that'll hurt the cotton crop this year, but local farmers hope drier weather allows harvesting to get underway.
Andy Page, row crop extension agent for Auburn University, said in addition to increased rainfall this fall, which delayed the harvest in north Alabama, weather conditions have been poor for cotton farmers since the crop was planted in the spring.
“Weather conditions were wet and cool during the early part of the growing season, which delayed overall maturity of the cotton crop. Conditions looked great going into the month of July. Unfortunately, many dry land cotton acres across the valley did not receive very much rainfall between mid-July and mid-August,” Page said.
Page said the lack of rain during the summer will likely decrease yields for cotton farmers.
Mark Yeager, farmer and owner of Red Land Cotton in Lawrence County, said the remnants of Hurricane Delta produced four inches of rain in one weekend during what was already a particularly rainy fall.
“The rain is hurting the quality of the cotton and the yield,” Yeager said. “The rain that we got from what was leftover of the Hurricane Delta, it was not welcome at all.”
Yeager said in a normal year, harvesting the 3,500 acres of cotton he planted last spring would be well underway by mid-October, but they’ve been unable to pick anything yet.
“There’s not much cotton to be picked yet, and we’re extremely late," Yeager said. "It’s going to be a mixed bag. There’s going to be probably some good cotton, but there’s going to be some bad cotton, too.
“We haven’t harvested an acre and it is Oct. 13th, so it’s very unusual, very late,” he said last week.
“Everybody needs to hope for clear skies and clear weather,” he said. “Hopefully, we can start (harvesting) within a few days, when it dries up. Right now the fields are very wet … within a week things will get going.”
Page said this year’s cotton yield throughout the Tennessee Valley will be hard to predict “until the picker runs through the field,” but that he expects an average of 850 to 900 pounds harvested per acre planted throughout the area this fall.
By comparison, during the 2019 harvest, Lawrence County farms yielded an average of 1,200 pounds of cotton per acre, Morgan County farms yielded an average of 1,000 pounds of cotton per acre, and Limestone County farms yielded an average of 1,150 pounds of cotton per acre.
Cotton acreage down
Not only will the harvest likely be less fruitful on a per-acre basis this fall, but farmers generally planted less cotton this season. Page said he doesn’t have exact numbers for acres of cotton planted in 2020, but he estimates a 5% to 10% decrease from 2019, when Lawrence County farmers planted 23,000 acres, Morgan County farmers planted 3,000 acres, and Limestone County farmers planted 37,000 acres.
“Those acres more than likely were planted in corn (instead of cotton) this year,” Page said.
