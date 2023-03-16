Barr to speak at Pond Spring

David Barr enjoys his job as Assistant Superintendent of Joe Wheeler State Park. He has been a park ranger and was in security there for a total of 31 years before taking his current position. Although he has a desk job now he is out and about on the park grounds, as well, and this gives him a chance to enjoy the natural beauty of one of Alabama’s many parks and recreational areas. Barr will be speaking at Pond Spring on March 20. The lecture is free, but reservations will reserve your seat.

As jobs go, David Barr of Lexington, Alabama has had some really interesting ones. He was once a police officer, worked as a security guard in college, and as a park ranger at Joe Wheeler Park. He now resides at the park and is the Assistant Superintendent. 

He is also a novice historian and is currently involved with some other naturalists who are attempting to bring back the American chestnut tree. Barr will be speaking at Pond Spring, the former home of General Joseph Wheeler on March 20, at 6:30 p.m. If that name sounds familiar to you, it could be because Wheeler was a Lawrence County resident who gained fame during the Civil War as a hero and went on to become a politician. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.