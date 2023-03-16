Barr to speak at Pond Spring

As jobs go, David Barr of Lexington, Alabama has had some really interesting ones. He was once a police officer, worked as a security guard in college, and as a park ranger at Joe Wheeler Park. He now resides at the park and is the Assistant Superintendent.
He is also a novice historian and is currently involved with some other naturalists who are attempting to bring back the American chestnut tree. Barr will be speaking at Pond Spring, the former home of General Joseph Wheeler on March 20, at 6:30 p.m. If that name sounds familiar to you, it could be because Wheeler was a Lawrence County resident who gained fame during the Civil War as a hero and went on to become a politician.
Wheeler also fought in the Spanish-American War, where again he earned a reputation as a man who was not afraid of taking chances. After he left the battle fields he became a gentleman farmer on a large plantation known as Pond Spring, located in the small Lawrence County community that bears his name, Wheeler.
Other locations that were named for this Alabama hero, were Wheeler Dam, Wheeler Lake, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, Joe Wheeler Electric EMC, to name a few. There is still a church bearing his name not far from Pond Spring, and at one time there was a school nearby named for the General.
The original park opened in 1939. Later when the lodge and marina were added, its grand opening was held again on April 12, 1974. The park celebrate its’ 50th anniversary on April 12, 2024.
The Joe Wheeler Park was an eight million dollar development on a 2500 acre site on the backwaters of the Tennessee River. It boasted a rustic three story stone and wooden lodge with all the amenities, including a spacious banquet room for holding public and private events, and a restaurant that gained fame for its seafood buffet, a tradition still being held every Saturday night. This beautiful facility with its soaring ceiling has a window wall overlooking the Tennessee River and the marina. An added bonus is the wildlife which frequents the river, especially in the fall.
The campground was built to accommodate 116 sites for campers, plus a primitive area, and quickly became a popular site for people who love to spend time on or near the water.
The golf course and pro shop are also big attractions of golfers, as are water sports, including a floating dock for fishing and a swimming pool.
This is where David Barr reports to work each day. To most people this would be a dream job, and most of the time it still is, although he does some desk duty now as Assistant Superintendent he is still outdoors most of the time working with crews and planting trees and whatever else his day calls for. It is a job that people in cities only dream of.
He speaks about his job there as well as the history of the dam and Pond Spring, and how all of these locations tie in together.
Barr is an avowed naturalist. He and a concerned group of people, including Sam Woodroof and Charles Hardy are among others who are attempting to resurrect the American chestnut tree which was decimated by the introduction of the Chinese chestnut within a forty year period. “The Chinese chestnut was brought here as a small ornamental tree,” Barr explained. “It brought with it a blight that would eventually kill six billion American chestnut trees, essentially killing off almost every American chestnut in the country.”
Barr has six seedlings that he intends to plant in various Wheeler locations. The men will be propagating more and planting more as the young seedlings grow into maturity, ‘Hopefully,” he says, recognizing that they, too, might succumb to the blight.
He and Woodroof are also collaborating with Pond Spring director, John Griffin, to resume a nature walk at Pond Spring called Daniella’s Springtime Stroll, an event designed to showcase the diversity and beauty of the plants that can be found on the Pond Spring property. Daniella Sherrod was Gen. Wheeler’s wife. The Sherrod house is adjacent to the main house, Pond Spring.
If you are interested in the history of Lawrence County, or of Alabama, this site will hold a fountain of information for you. Even the personal belongings and furnishings of the family were left intact at Pond Spring, almost as if waiting for one of them to come in from the fields or to finish a letter started and left behind on a desk. Toys that belong to another era are also on display, as well as clothes and many of the General’s uniforms still hang on hangers in the house depicting how small in stature he actually was. “He was 5’3”,” Barr added.
If you are an antique aficionado or a collector, you will be amazed at the quality of the furnishings and paintings that the Wheeler and Sharrod families left for the public to enjoy. Many thanks to the family members who realized that their ancestor would be a national and local public historical figure and were gracious enough to share their mementoes with the public.
According to Pond Spring site director, John Griffin, David Barr, will be speaking about the history of Wheeler Park and its connection to General Wheeler, as well as the upcoming 50th anniversary in 2024 and the events planned for that, as well as other related topics. “He will also be discussing the planned joint event with the park and Pond Spring called Daniella’s Spring Stroll. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Please feel free to share this with anyone you think would be interested. Hope to see you out here!” said Griffin.
Barr’s lecture will encompass all of these topics and more. If you want to attend this event, which is free to the public, it would be best to make a reservation to insure your seat.
For more information please contact:
Pond Spring, The General Joe Wheeler Home
12280 AL Hwy. 20, Hillsboro, AL 35643
For more information on the American Chestnut Tree and what you can do to help, please visit The American Chestnut Foundation.
