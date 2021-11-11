The Vietnam War; a debt we can never repay

The Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall occupies just about two acres in Washington D.C., 58,000 names are inscribed into the polished black granite stone, most deceased, some still missing in action. Established in 1982, it is dedicated to the men and women who gave their lives or remain missing in a war that was one of the most controversial in the history of the United States.
The Memorial was dedicated on November 13, 1982 and attracts between three and five million visitors each year.
In 2008, one of those visitors was Lawrence County resident Roger Loosier. His wife, Patricia, walked beside him, holding his hand and bracing herself for his reaction, no matter what it was. He was using a cane because when he gets tired his legs (wounded in battle under fire in Vietnam) bother him more, and this trip was taking more out of him than he expected, although he knew what he was coming to see, he both dreaded reading the names and welcomed the chance to honor them by coming all the way from North Alabama on this crisp autumn day to pay them his respects.
Tears fell as he made his way toward this monument which stands stoically, its polished surfaces glinted in the afternoon sun. “Seeing it seemed surreal,” admitted Loosier. “I found names on that wall that when I last said them aloud our unit was still together in the jungle.”
Leaning heavily on his cane, he and Patricia made their way along the wall. “There were flowers that friends and family had left,” he recalled. The Loosiers spent a few hours at this sacred place, its purpose to give families and friends, former soldiers and even strangers who knew no one whose name was listed, yet who felt compelled to come here and see for themselves the massive tribute in stone to those men and women who laid down their lives for a cause that divided our country and caused a heartbreak even more crucial than the other wars that the United States had fought. These men and women (under normal circumstances they would have still been called boys and girls, many never having seen their twentieth birthdays) were casualties of a different kind. They fought just as bravely, they left their mothers and fathers, siblings, girlfriends and boyfriends, to answer the same call that the soldiers who fought so valiantly before them fought, and they suffered just as much, maybe more, because their homecoming was such a cruel way to treat heroes and they were that and then some.
They didn’t go off to war together and they didn’t come home together. There were no speeches by grateful politicians and no ticker tape parades. There were no lines of people waiting at airports, bus stations and train depots waiting to cheer for them as they came home one by one, to deal with the aftermath of a nightmare that civilian’s seemed unable to comprehend.
Loosier was no different. Had it not been for his faith in God he would not have dealt with it as well as he has. Although he did realize at some point, that he needed help in coping with the nightmare and flashbacks that haunted his dreams and his waking hours for years afterward and still sometimes even now they show up at the most unexpected times. “It seems that instead of forgetting, it sometimes gets worse as veterans get older,” he surmised.
“Seeing that wall really helped me, though,” said Loosier contemplatively. “Being there made me finally realize that I was home. It was something physical that represented the time I spent in Vietnam.”
Loosier, a 1967 graduate of Hatton High School, had started college at Calhoun at night and was working in the daytime, when his draft notice came in the mail.
“Greetings!” he read. “It said that I had three weeks to report for basic training,” he recalled. He spent that time visiting with family and friends, especially his grandfather, Robert Yarbrough.
He got on a bus in town, across from Western Auto, with a few other Lawrence County inductees. They rode out of Moulton, just kids, scared, not knowing exactly what to expect or when they might see the familiar sight of the courthouse or the streets where they had walked or ridden around the square on weekends. They’d only had their drivers licenses for a couple of years.
They sped through the night, heading south toward Montgomery, trying to sleep when possible. In Montgomery they joined up with crowds of boys all about 19 or 20 years old, most fresh off the farm, to be processed into the United States Army. The next day they headed out early to Ft. Benning, Georgia.
The barracks that would be their home for the next six weeks were crowded. They drilled during the daytime and sometimes at night and listened to the war news on the radio when they had some free time. They were usually so tired that they fell asleep as soon as their heads touched the pillow, in spite of the snoring and other night sounds coming from the surrounding bunks.
Loosier considered himself in pretty good physical shape when he arrived at Ft. Benning in August of ‘69, but the oppressive heat and the barrage of physical activities designed to toughen the recruits up for war, were still rough on him and the others.
And the drill sergeants were even tougher than in the movies. “I realize now looking back on it that they were preparing us for war in the jungles of Vietnam,” said Loosier, “But at the time it was hard to think about anything except just getting through the day.”
They got up around 5:00 a.m. each day for formation, even in pouring rain. “Some guys had heat strokes, sprained ankles and we heard horror stories of people getting shot when training with live ammo,” he said. “We crawled through the mud and marched in the heat with heavy equipment and it did toughen us up,” he said.
He says that going through something so intense forms lasting friendships. “You can’t help from getting close,” he explained. “We all helped each other to survive it; we didn’t want to see anyone fail.”
After graduating six long hard weeks of basic, Loosier and some of the trainees were sent on to Ft. Polk, Louisiana, a sure sign that you would be shipped out to ‘Nam in the near future. “It was October and still hot, it is where they sent people to prepare them for advance training for combat in the jungle.”
Before shipping out, Loosier got to come home for three weeks. They flew by.
He left home again, boarded a plane in Huntsville and landed in Seattle, Washington.
Next stop – Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam
It was December, but unlike any December in Loosier’s experience. The heat hit the new soldiers like a blast from a roaring oven. “It was close to 100 degrees and the humidity was different, it was heavier, oppressive, it even smelled different,” he recalled.
He was in the jungle, never having seen a recognizable face since landing in this unfamiliar country. He was assigned to the 1st Air Calvary in Ben Hoa, or Long Ben. “It was a different world,” he said softly.
They were flown by chopper to their unit in the dense jungles of Southeast Asia. Hovering over the jungle floor they jumped out of the chopper so that it could get out of there before becoming a target. His home base for the next few weeks was referred to as Firebase Buttons. Mosquitoes were as big as dragon flies, exotic and poisonous snakes were everywhere, as were fire ants, something unheard of in North Alabama in those days.
In the distance they often heard elephants trumpeting and lions roaring in the night. Water buffalo, used by farmers to work their crops, were a common sight, as were beautiful tropical birds and plants that they paid little attention to, watching as they were, for snipers and snakes and booby traps set for them.
They lived off of old C rations, leftovers from WWll and sometimes bananas from the jungle. “If you’ve ever eaten old Spam, you might imagine how that tasted,” he chuckled. “And they put a little cookie in each one but the chocolate was so old and so strong that we gave it to the little Vietnamese kids, who were glad to get it.”
They purified the polluted water with chlorine tablets, which he says made it taste even worse, but they knew that they could get deathly sick from drinking it without purifying it first. He missed hamburgers and French fries more than he’d ever imagined he would. The soldiers sat around at night talking about these American standard foods, “We talked about hamburgers and fries, a lot,” stressed Loosier. Sometimes they had the rare treat of a hot Coke. It was still good – still tasted like home, even with no ice.
During the entire time he spent in those jungles, he never got a full night’s sleep. We had guard duty that changed every two hours, he explained. “And there was a lot of fighting.”
Eventually, he was wounded in one of those battles. In fact, he was wounded twice in two different battles. The first time he spent three days in a MASH unit before being sent back into combat. The second time he was wounded so severely on April 27, that he was sent to Japan.
He had three more surgeries in Camp Zima, Japan. For fifteen days, he had no feelings in his right foot and could move neither his foot or toes. After three weeks in Japan, Loosier was sent stateside to Martin Army Hospital in Fort Benning, Georgia. It took another month to be able to get out of bed and into a wheel chair before he was able to move around on crutches. At Martin Army Hospital, he had one more surgery and spent the next eight months in intensive physical therapy learning to walk again and learning how to control the physical pain from the war wounds from shrapnel and small arms fire. Loosier credits his improvements with emotional and physical strength to the prayers of his family and church.
“I about went stir crazy,” Loosier admits. “I wondered if I was ever going to walk again, sometimes I was afraid of losing my leg.”
It was the shrapnel from an explosion which wounded him so severely that he was honorably discharged from the Army. It would take six more years before the discharge finally came through, but he was home much of that time. He got over the physical part, mostly, in time. What he has never gotten free of is the mental image of his friends getting shot and killed just feet from him in a three-hour battle that seemed like an eternity.
At that time PTSD wasn’t recognized the way it is today. “That didn’t come about until the ‘90s when the guys from Desert Storm began coming home,” he pointed out. (Before that they called it ‘shell-shocked’ and they treated it with medication and sometimes electric shock therapy, often causing more harm than helping).
“After Desert Storm, they began to realize that it was real and they treated it entirely differently,” said Loosier, who now receives counseling at the VA center in Huntsville. “It helps to talk to someone who really understands,” he stressed. “It also helps to belong to groups like the American Legion and the VFW, where people have had some of the same experiences and can really understand what others went through in Vietnam.”
Loosier credits George W. Bush with helping to establish a path for treating PTSD. “His father, George H. Bush was in WWll and instrumental in getting something done for people who needed help,” Loosier explained.
Loosier belongs to the American Legion, Post 25, located in Moulton, the Purple Heart Association, and to the VFW, which meets in Town Creek. He strongly advised other veterans, who have problems stemming from their time in the service, to contact someone in either organization. “We help each other,” he said. “We understand each other.”
Loosier still doesn’t talk about the actual battles, it’s just too hard. But he does tell about being in the jungles when his grandson asks. He gives him the sugar-coated version, though, and says he doesn’t know if he will ever be able to talk about the horror of the battlefield.
In 1973 he married Patricia, who, he says, has been with him every step of the way. She recognizes things that might trigger a flashback and knows that taking his mind off of what he is thinking about helps to some degree. “You sure don’t want to isolate yourself, it’s not good to be alone too much, and it helps to keep busy.”
He did that by going to work at TVA, and completing his schooling at Calhoun, the classes he had started when he got that ‘Greetings!’ letter.
He still suffers from neuropathy, and uses a cane; he also has diabetes, Ischemic heart disease and Stage -3 kidney failure as a result of being sprayed with Agent Orange while in Vietnam.
Loosier was just named as Grand Marshal in the Veterans Parade, 2021. “It is a real honor to serve as Grand Marshal,” he said. “One reason I love this parade is because it gives every veteran a chance to be recognized for their service, by riding on the Veterans float, in a car or wagon or walking. It gives us what we never got when we came home,” he said humbly.
This parade is only a little part of what these men and women deserve. We can’t undo what was done to them, the way they were treated when they came home is shameful, but we can do this as a token of our gratitude and as a way of saying we are sorry for the treatment they received when they finally came home after the war. Now it is up to us to show up and let them know that what they went through was not in vain, but in service to us, the people of their home country. The country that made a lot of mistakes that affected them.
Stanley Johnson, this year’s parade organizer, says that until he got involved in the American Legion, he didn’t realize just how much they do for our community. “They build handicap ramps, help other veterans out with their needs or pay a bill for them when they are unable to make ends meet,” said Johnson. He invites everyone who fought in any war to ride the Veterans’ Float and to participate in some way.
Everyone is encouraged to come out to support these brave men and women who fought and left some piece of themselves in a faraway place along with their childhood innocence and came home to an atmosphere that no other soldiers had to deal with.
If you are a veteran, from anywhere, not just Lawrence County, you are eligible to ride in the parade. If you wish to secure a place on the Veterans’ Float, contact the Facebook page, Lawrence County Veterans Parade and leave a message, or contact Roger Loosier at 256-345-8001 or Commander of American Legion Post 25, Philip Terry at 256-565-6266.
Since coming home from Vietnam, Roger Loosier has been pastor of five churches. He is retirednow, although he does occasionally substitute for preachers from time to time, and he teaches Sunday School at Old Liberty Congregational Christian Church in the Loosier Community each week. He would welcome anyone, especially veterans, who are experiencing some difficulty, to come and meet with the church or with him in private.
If you are a veteran who is experiencing nightmares or other problems like anxiety, panic attacks or any physical or emotional problem or if you just need to talk to someone who has walked in the same boots you’ve walked in, contact your resource officer who has an office in the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 15379 AL Hwy 24, Suite #4, Moulton, AL 35650 or call 256-974-1658.
If you need some help, or if you wish to serve others in any capacity, from building handicap ramps, to financial help, help with food or rides to and from the doctor’s office or if you have some time and can just sit and listen to someone talk, contact the local American Legion or the VFW and ask for someone who can tell you more about the specific programs they offer to vets.
Everyone dress warmly for the parade and wear something patriotic! See you at 6:00 p.m. on the square!
