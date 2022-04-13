TC man charged with drug possession

A Town Creek man is in the Lawrence County Jail on drug charges after he was arrested for violating his probation last weekend, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond Chad Gibson, 45, was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County deputies stopped his vehicle for occupying multiple lanes, the Sheriff’s report said.
“Gibson had an active Probation Violation Warrant for his arrest with Lawrence County,” the report states. “As Gibson was taken into custody deputies located drug related paraphernalia on his person, along with a quantity of methamphetamine in excess of 14 grams.”
Gibson was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.