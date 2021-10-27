Local communities may see Halloween activities extend the weekend as the holiday falls on Sunday this year and some families and organizations opt for Saturday trick or treating. Meanwhile, public officials recommend taking COVID-19 precautions for the festivities but say it’ll be possible to stay safe in most situations.
In Moulton, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the decision will be left up to the parents as the city isn’t declaring a certain day for trick-or-treating.
“It’s none of the city’s business,” Weatherwax said.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the town is taking a similar stance and allowing parents to decide which evening to observe the holiday, while North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans said his town opted for a balloon release and annual harvest festival last Saturday in lieu of a community Halloween event.
Moulton organizations host Saturday trick-or-treaters
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, headquartered on Alabama 24 in Moulton, and the Moulton Fire Department will each distribute candy and treats to trick-or-treaters on Saturday.
Chamber President & CEO Craig Johnston said the Chamber of Commerce will receive trick-or-treaters in a drive-thru line, beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“(Visitors) do not get out of (their) vehicles. Just simply drive by the front doors and we’ll hand the bags off,” he said. “Bags will be prepared using appropriate safety practices.”
He said treat bags will be handed out at the Chamber Office, located near the Walmart shopping center on Alabama 24, as long as supplies last.
Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips said his department will also host trick-or-treaters on Saturday. Candy will be passed out at the Moulton Fire Station on Court Street beginning at 5 p.m.
Halloween events taking place on Sunday
Courtland Baptist Church will host a Hallelujah Night on Sunday.
The Halloween event will feature a trunk-or-treat for children as well as family-friendly games and activities. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m., according to organizers.
Hillsboro Baptist Church will also host a Fall Festival and trunk-or-treat on Sunday, according to organizers. The event beginning at 6 p.m. will feature free food, hay rides, and other family fun.
“Wear your best costume and stop by and have fun with us,” a social media post from Hillsboro Baptist states. The event will take place at the church, located at 297 Rainzi Street in Hillsboro.
In North Courtland, Mayor Evans said the town hosted an annual balloon release over the weekend instead of declaring a community Halloween event. He said the balloon release and fall festival, hosted by the Alabama Black Mayors Conference, also featured a COVID-19 testing site that served about 20 residents.
Taking precautions against COVID
Judy Smith, area administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said research has shown that touching and passing items like candy while going door-to-door does not transmit the virus as much as officials once thought.
According to Smith, “Children can certainly trick-or-treat.” However, Smith does urge trick-or-treaters to “limit your time (at each house), use your distancing.”
Some children will be wearing masks as part of their costumes. Smith does not believe kids will wear a protective mask underneath. According to Smith, a costume mask is not ideal, but will be better than nothing.
Dr. Erin DeLaney, family medicine physician and vice chair of clinical affairs and quality at UAB’s Department of Family and Community Medicine, said masks are still recommended.
She said trick-or-treating in small groups, social distancing and not sharing food or drinks with family or friends are all ways to stay safer during Halloween festivities.
For people handing out candy, DeLaney said to wear a mask and stand outside your home, if possible. She said you can even have hand sanitizer outside with you.
The ADPH does not suggest going to crowded, indoor parties. “Anytime you have a congregate situation, you’re always going to increase the risk,” added Smith.
“Trunk-or-treating, as a general rule, usually involves more people in a congregate situation, so it’s a little more high-risk. Good news is, it tends to be outdoors,” she said. “We want children to enjoy their youth, we want them to have a good time and be safe on Halloween. Part of this being safe will (involve) they and their parents doing those things that will protect them.”
The biggest difference between last year and this year, said DeLaney, is the availability of a vaccine. “That really has changed what we’re able to do.”
When it comes to COVID, the same rules for Halloween apply to other upcoming holidays, according to DeLaney. She said people should get vaccinated, gather in smaller groups, and keep hand sanitizer around.
Smith said, “Please get vaccinated. We have other holidays coming up, and whatever we can do to make our communities safer, and to make each other safer, that’s the thing we need to do.”
