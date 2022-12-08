Relatives of Courtland’s famous historic residents visit Courtland Cemetery

Mother Pat Harris, center, children, Elizabeth Burgess and Jim Harris, on either side, with Fred Hairris in back, The family is decendants of the Jack Shackelford and John McMahon families who played a big part in Courtland’s history.

Can you remember investigating the darkest corners of your grandmother’s closets when you were a kid? Maybe hoping to find the doorway to Narnia or something equally compelling to a twelve year old? Maybe you found old clothes or hats, or some uniforms you could pretend with, or, as in the case with young Jim Harris, a box of old letters dated back during the Civil War, or the war with Mexico that was fought in Texas. 

Those letters were not only important to his grandmother, Louise French, who started to tell him the story of the Shackelford and McMahon families who once lived in Courtland, Alabama, but they are still important to us even today. His grandmother was the granddaughter of John and Harriet McMahon and the great-granddaughter of Dr. Jack Shackelford, who were all prominent citizens of Courtland in its heyday. 

