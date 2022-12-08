Relatives of Courtland’s famous historic residents visit Courtland Cemetery

Can you remember investigating the darkest corners of your grandmother’s closets when you were a kid? Maybe hoping to find the doorway to Narnia or something equally compelling to a twelve year old? Maybe you found old clothes or hats, or some uniforms you could pretend with, or, as in the case with young Jim Harris, a box of old letters dated back during the Civil War, or the war with Mexico that was fought in Texas.
Those letters were not only important to his grandmother, Louise French, who started to tell him the story of the Shackelford and McMahon families who once lived in Courtland, Alabama, but they are still important to us even today. His grandmother was the granddaughter of John and Harriet McMahon and the great-granddaughter of Dr. Jack Shackelford, who were all prominent citizens of Courtland in its heyday.
Last week, the Harris family, whose matriarch, Pat Harris, is now 91 years old, visited Moulton, Courtland and Huntsville, finding new treasures among the Lawrence County Archives files, meeting distant relatives and visiting the graves of Courtland historic citizens, Dr. Jack Shackelford and the McMahon’s, John and Harriet, whose homes are still standing in the small town of Courtland, which is a historic treasure unto itself.
They remembered playing at these homes which were still the property of the family when they were children. The family also owned the Belmont home in the Shoals area, which is now property of the State of Alabama, donated by the family.
They were greeted by Courtland Mayor, Linda Peebles, and enjoyed lunch at Miss Pearl’s in Courtland.
Jim Harris grew up to become an avid history buff, even got a Master’s degree in history from Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado. The letters were part of his collage thesis, and he has many meticulous files of them now, his grandmother, having donated eleven of the letters from Goliad to the Alabama archives in the 1950s.
They are treasures, along with several portraits that Jim says were scattered all over Harris’s home in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, where he discovered the letters in a great uncle’s closet.
Harris later worked in the Tallahassee, Florida Archives where he learned the historic value of such artifacts and has kept meticulous files of each letter and photograph, some of which are old tin-types, and others which the Harris family had restored in the mid-80s at the Florida Archives in Tallahassee.
Harris explained the curious aspects of some of the fragile letters. “In order to conserve paper in those days they often wrote on the front and back, then flipped the page over and wrote sideways between the lines.” The writing was almost like some sort of code, unless you knew exactly how to hold and read it.
Many of the letters were written from Goliad, Texas where Dr. Jack Shackelford’s army of Courtland’s Red Rovers, fought battles with Santa Ana’s Mexican Army, including the famous fatal one at the Alamo. After the travesty at the Alamo, the doctor was “retained” by Santa Ana to treat the Mexican wounded. “It was promised him that his soldiers would be held until his safe return,” explained Harris. “Instead they were lined up and shot. Almost all of them…”
“I think seven or eight of them escaped,” Harris added. “Santa Ana sent Dr. Shackelford and another doctor (who were the first American’s to return to the Alamo) there to treat the Mexican wounded. It is a mystery how they escaped. Family lore says that they were dressed as women by a sympathetic Mexican woman and they rode out of town and made their way home. This story cannot or has not been verified.”
When Dr. Jack Shackelford learned what had happened to the soldiers under his command he boarded a train for home, knowing what he would face when he arrived. “Sure enough,” said Harris, “When he got off the train there was a crowd of expectant families waiting to greet their returning sons. Dr. Shackelford had to explain to them that they were killed in the wilds of Texas, never to return.”
It must have been devastating for him to have to deliver that news. He was the only one of the unit from Courtland to return alive. It probably haunted him to the end of his days.
His obituary, written in 1857, in a newspaper clipping was found with the letters in the closet. It is one of the most elegant obituaries this reporter has ever had the honor to read.
In part, it reads: “The community in which he lived, (Courtland) feel sorely bereaved. “There is a universal expression of deep (illegible but looks like ‘regard at his death’) A large concourse of persons followed his remains to the grave. He was buried with weeping and lamentation, and as his beloved form went down into the grave the silent utterance of many a heart was, “Let me die the death of the righteous, and may my last end be like his.”
The obituary went on: “He had an acquaintance with the noble and brave Lafayette, he was the warm friend, personal and political, of Andrew Jackson, whose confidence and favor he shared for many years. During the war of 1812, he was a soldier in the army. At Charleston, S.C, he was severely wounded in the face with a bayonet. He served several terms in both branches of the Legislature, while a resident of South Alabama. He was a man of the loftiest patriotism. He loved liberty and independence, and hated tyranny and oppression. When Texas made her first feeble struggle to throw off the heavy yoke of Mexican bondage, he was among the first to leave all, and respond to her imploring call, by rushing to her help. Falling honorably into the hands of a treacherous foe, instead of sharing an inhuman butchery with the Spartan band whose leader he was, his life was spared because of his invaluable services as a skillful surgeon. After months of imprisonment he escaped, and protected by the provenance of God, after much exposure and severe suffering he reached the states and was restored to his family and friends as one risen from the dead.”
The obituary goes on to compliment his skills as a doctor, “He prayed for the sick, comforted the afflicted and soothed the pillow of the dying!”
“His home was a welcome retreat to his ministerial brethren. They were sure of a hearty reception. He loved to entertain them, in the Master’s name. He saw and felt death approaching. His work was done, he was ready. The Master took him. He enjoys his reward. Without a struggle, groan or pain, the dust returned to dust, and the spirit to God who gave it. Thanks be to God who giveth us the victory, through our Lord, Jesus Christ.”
The clipping doesn’t specify the name of the paper or the date, so we don’t know who the author is, but it is so beautifully done that it needs recording here with this article.
Their ancestors donated the land on which the city cemetery sits, (as well as some of the land in Texas where Fort Hood is now located) in honor of Dr. Shackelford. The Harris family later visited Courtland’s historic cemetery where they paid their respects at the graves of the Shackelfords and McMahons, and were given a tour of the quaint little town of Courtland with its unique prospective of life in a bygone era that has been preserved as much as possible, in its entirety, unlike many Southern towns, homes and businesses that were razed or burned during and after the Civil War.
“I think Courtland, in present day, is indicative of many small towns in America,” said Jim Harris. “It has the special characters that make the South such a special place. It’s rich in history and adapting to current conditions.”
Harris went on to say that in his historical opinion, Courtland could have been a booming town shortly after its creation. “It had many things going for it, mainly a railroad at the time which should have secured it as a thriving town. When the Red Rovers went to fight in Texas, many of the young men in the area were massacred; this meant that the young ladies of the town sought marriage outside of the local area. When you add the Civil War on top of the Mexican War, Courtland struggled to survive.”
Courtland brings many visitors to our county for various reasons, but to have met the actual descendants of these families is indeed a special treat. They also visited the Lawrence County Archives where they had a look at the Shackelford and McMahon family files. Archives Director, Wendy Hazle was a fountain of information for them, and they were able to exchange information. If you would like to know more about these families you can find these and many other files at the Archives. They are well worth a trip, and can provide the entire tragic story of the gallant Courtland Red Rovers as well as their families, as well as the history of Lawrence County.
