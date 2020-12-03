Moulton’s Candy Cane Lane lights up the night for 30th year

Kim and Keith Coan probably wouldn’t have believed you if you’d told them how big their Christmas display would become. It has grown exponentially from a Santa and a snowman purchased when blow-up figures first came out thirty years ago.
Since then, neighbors Durrell Young, whose idea this was to begin with, and Kevin and Karen Johnson, along with the Coans, have added more and more blowups and other Christmas themed figures to their collection. Later they were joined by Kim’s parents. Her mom, Maggie LouAllen, is also one of the elves who turn their lawns into a Christmas Wonderland each year along two streets on Moulton’s South side. They call it Candy Cane Lane.
At first it was just a way to decorate for Christmas, then, according to the Coans, it became a competition. “It just grew, and we added several each year,” Kim laughed.
Today’s collection includes somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 deer of various sizes and poses, many Santas and loads of snowmen, elves, trees and other decorations. They just laugh when asked how many extension cords this project requires.
What they will tell you is that it is a labor of love. “We just wanted to do something for the community, some way of paying it forward,” Kim explained.
This Christmas fantasy landscape might seem to magically appear on Thanksgiving night, but actually it takes at least a week of eight-hour days to pull it all together. The families have at least four storage locations and when the week of Thanksgiving approaches, they get to work emptying boxes and bins full of brightly colored blowups that make children’s eyes widen and their imaginations soar.
According to Kim, the fabric is like that of a parachute, and requires blowing up and letting the air out again every single night from Thanksgiving until Christmas, “Then it’s over,” laughed Kim.
The neighborhood Christmas coalition doesn’t just include their own yards, but the yards of others in the area are also commandeered for the month of December. Joyce Cole has always permitted them to use any of her property they require. Joyce is a kid at heart herself, and enjoys the scenery as it changes and grows from year to year.
The Coans have four great-nieces and a great-nephew, all healthy and happy, and use the display as a way of honoring them. But they are also in memory of those in their families who have passed away, including John Jolly, the late father of current fire chief, Ryan Jolly, Bradley Hill, who was practically a member of the family, Ricky White, Brandi Johnson’s dad, and Curtis Cole, a neighbor who loved to watch the procession of cars as they wind their way around the neighborhood on winter evenings to see the spectacle.
“We also honor our family firefighters, Keith Coan, a retired volunteer, Ryan Jolly, current Moulton fire chief, and Durell Young, who was a professional firefighter for years,” said Kim.
“This year we have added something different as a way of caring for others,” she explained. “We have added boxes at each end of Moulton and Coffey Streets so that people can make donations to the Shriners Hospitals.”
The group, who does all of the decorating free of charge, has a goal of $5,000 this year. They welcome any corporate donations, as well as private individual ones. “We appreciate whatever anyone can give,” said Kim. “This has been a hard year for everyone, but it’s going to get better and this is our way of helping.”
The group also accepts any decorations that people have to offer. There are three wooden angels courtesy of Brad Hamilton, and various friends have donated blow-mold figures to decorate Maggie LouAllen’s lawn and porch. “We decorated mother’s in a vintage Christmas theme this year,” said Kim. “There is an old rocker on her porch, and several sentimental things, including a bonnet like the ones women used to wear in the fields.”
While the group is happy to accept decorative items to include in the lavish display, all monetary donations are directed to the charity of their choice, this year, that charity is Shriners Hospital.
All donations go directly to the Shriners Hospitals, which helps children facing orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palates. There are currently 22 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
According to their website, “When you make your life-changing donation now, you help kids reach for the stars and achieve dreams they once thought were impossible.”
For local families, Candy Cane Lane is an annual tour that delights children of all ages. There are often 175 to 200 cars a night passing slowly through this brightly lit section of Moulton. Even in the rain, wind and snow, the show has gone on for thirty years. Sometimes when traffic is backed up, people will park and stroll up and down each street, making memories for fascinated little children who look with shining eyes upon this Christmas display, like a parade that stands still while the people move through it. The Coans, Johnsons, Youngs and Maggie LouAllen, who work so hard to bring all of this to life each year, wish to be a blessing to their community. This is their way of paying it forward to those who are in need of the help that Shriners Hospitals provide.
To learn more about Shriners Hospitals, visit Shriners Hospitals for Children Corporate Headquarters | 800-237-5055 | 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization - #85-8012616616C-6. Federal identification number, EIN 36-2193608.
You may contact Keith and Kim Coan, or Kevin and Karen Johnson at 256-974-7082 for more information on how to donate to the fund they have set up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.