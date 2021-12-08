Lockheed Martin donates to Sheriff’s Office

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received new bullet-proof vests and electronic control tasers thanks to a charitable donation from Lockheed Martin of Courtland last week. The hypersonic weapons manufacturer donated 14 vests and six tasers, according to a social media post by the department on Friday. “We can’t thank (Lockheed Martin) enough,” the post states. “They truly care about our law enforcement.” The Sheriff’s Office said the equipment will be distributed to its Reserve deputies.

