Lockheed Martin donates to Sheriff’s Office

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received new bullet-proof vests and electronic control tasers thanks to a charitable donation from Lockheed Martin of Courtland last week. The hypersonic weapons manufacturer donated 14 vests and six tasers, according to a social media post by the department on Friday. “We can’t thank (Lockheed Martin) enough,” the post states. “They truly care about our law enforcement.” The Sheriff’s Office said the equipment will be distributed to its Reserve deputies.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 1985 slaying of teacher
- Blackhawks F Khaira released from hospital after Trouba hit
- School district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings
- Food waste becomes California's newest climate change target
- Woman dies after fire that also killed her granddaughter
- Drivers playing video games? US is looking into Tesla case
- Video dominates as trial starts in Daunte Wright killing
- Speegle named coach of the year, Quails and Hutto players of the year
Most Popular
Articles
- Moulton man arrested on drug charges
- Boyll’s shot lifts Lawrence County over Hatton
- 2 arrested after baby found abandoned in Alabama Walmart
- Students arrested after loaded guns found in Alabama school
- Hatton stuns Lawrence County
- Chief deputy leaves Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office
- Town Creek man charged with theft from former employer
- Christmas parades kick off in Lawrence County this weekend
- Powell earns Prestigious Legal Rating from Super Lawyers Magazine
- Bart Lewis Suggs, CADDO
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.