Join Wild Alabama this Memorial Day weekend for a hike exploring Braziel Creek in the Bankhead National Forest. The hike will begin at the Borden Creek Trailhead on Bunyan Hill Road at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
“After crossing Borden Creek, we will follow Trail 207 along Braziel Creek through old cove hardwood and Eastern hemlock forest, experiencing the late spring wonders of wilderness,” Wild Alabama said.
Though the trail is well-maintained by Wild Alabama staff and volunteers, the conservationist organization said the way can be rough, rocky and uneven with two shallow creek crossings. Wild Alabama describes the six-mile hike as moderately strenuous, but said all ages are welcome to attend.
Participants are encouraged to pack lunch, snacks and plenty of drinking water. Weather appropriate clothing and proper footwear that is sturdy with good tread for trekking slippery rocks are recommended.
“Be prepared for ticks,” Wild Alabama said. “We recommend using a permethrin product such as Permanone or Sawyers—the kind you spray on clothing and not skin. This spray needs to dry on clothing for at least four hours before clothing is worn, so plan ahead.”
Dogs and smoking are not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes.
Group size is limited, so advance sign-up is required. Those interested may sign up by emailing Janice@wildal.org, or by calling 256-974-6166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.