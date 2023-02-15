The deadline to apply for the $500 Kappa Kappa Iota scholarship is Friday, March 10.
The scholarship is open to any Lawrence County senior high school student or college student from Lawrence County. The student must plan to pursue a career in the field of education.
Anyone interested in applying should see his or her school guidance counselor for an application. They can also contact Beverly Bentley at 256-566-0782 for more information.
Last year, KKI sponsored eight scholarships across the county. The organization is currently accepting donations to its scholarship fund.
According to their website, Kappa Kappa Iota started as a group of public education teachers and professors who gathered to socialize and share teaching ideas in Stillwater, Okla. Two educators at Oklahoma A&M (present-day Oklahoma State University) helped create the Order of the Blue Violet.
The group received a state charter in 1922. During the 1931 annual meeting, the name was changed to Kappa Kappa Iota. In 1949, KKI was nationalized.
The stated purpose of the organization is: to promote good fellowship and fraternal cooperation; to oppose all forces which do not tend toward the improvement of public school; to issue charters signifying membership to local chapters; and to receive fees to provide scholarship funds for deserving education majors.
