Virtual class on herbs August 14th

Jayne Luetzow, Regional Extension Agent-Home Grounds with Alabama Extension is offering a virtual class on herbs where participants will learn about different types of herbs, how to grow and care for herbs in the home garden, and how to use herbs for culinary purposes.
The class is online on August 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. Luetzow noted that “If you can’t join us live be sure to register as this class will be recorded.”
