The Archives is administering the Pauline Goodwin Smith Memorial Scholarship again this year. It will be awarded to one winner in the amount of $500. It is open to any Lawrence County senior (public school, christian school, or home-schooled student) and also to any sophomore or junior enrolled in a university or community college.
An essay is required for this scholarship. Listed below are the elements necessary for an acceptable essay.
•The essay must be 500 words (+/- 20 words).
•Each essay will be judged on content as well as spelling, punctuation, and grammar. Please do not rely on “spell check” to correct your work.
•Essay’s must be typed using double spacing and 12-point Courier or Times New Roman font.
•Any essay that does not follow the above listed guidelines will not be considered for a scholarship.
The essay must discuss the history of the Works Progress Administration as it pertains to Lawrence County. Give examples of WPA projects in Lawrence County and discuss the historic significance of those projects.
The student needs to be pursuing a degree in the Arts or History. Applications are available at the Archives in person, via email at lawcoarchives@aol.com, call to have one mailed at 256-974-1757, or contact the Archives through Facebook Messenger on the Lawrence County Archives page.
The application with all required submissions must be postmarked, or delivered to the Archives, no later than March 31, 2023.
